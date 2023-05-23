Oklahoma offers 2024 three-star tight end Cooper Alexander

2024 tight end Cooper Alexander was offered by Oklahoma today and he’s a Sooner legacy. He’s the son of former Sooner Stephen Alexander. He was at Oklahoma from 1994-1997, and now his son might be on his way to following in his footsteps.

Alexander has great size for a tight end. He’s 6-foot-4 and weighs 215 pounds. He’s only a three-star prospect at the moment but could raise his star status before signing.

He has 12 offers at the moment. In addition to Oklahoma, he holds notable offers from Colorado, Stanford, Iowa State, Pitt, and Washington State.

Alexander has great hands as a receiving tight end and has shown he’s a great option there already in high school. He’s got a natural athleticism, which he displays at the catch point and after the catch. Alexander is a good blocker that shows a willingness to take on defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs alike. He’s a technical player, but displays finishing to his game as well.

The Oklahoma Sooners don’t currently have a tight end committed to the 2024 class and took just one player that projects to play the position in the 2023 cycle.

Not long after it became public that Alexander received his Oklahoma offer, Parker Thune of OUInsiders at Rivals and Josh McCuistion of Sooners Scoop at On3 issued predictions favoring the Oklahoma Sooners.

Cooper Alexander’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivals N/A N/A N/A N/A 247Sports 3 N/A 28 4 247 Composite 3 769 34 5 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 63 15 On3 Industry 3 745 38 7

Vitals

Hometown Washington, Oklahoma Projected Position Tight End Height 6-4 Weight 215

Recruitment

Offered on May 23, 2023

Visit TBA

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Iowa State

Oklahoma

Colorado

Duke

Pittsburgh

Stanford

Tulsa

Vanderbilt

Washington State

Liberty

Twitter

