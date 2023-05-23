Oklahoma offers 2024 three-star tight end Cooper Alexander
2024 tight end Cooper Alexander was offered by Oklahoma today and he’s a Sooner legacy. He’s the son of former Sooner Stephen Alexander. He was at Oklahoma from 1994-1997, and now his son might be on his way to following in his footsteps.
Alexander has great size for a tight end. He’s 6-foot-4 and weighs 215 pounds. He’s only a three-star prospect at the moment but could raise his star status before signing.
He has 12 offers at the moment. In addition to Oklahoma, he holds notable offers from Colorado, Stanford, Iowa State, Pitt, and Washington State.
Alexander has great hands as a receiving tight end and has shown he’s a great option there already in high school. He’s got a natural athleticism, which he displays at the catch point and after the catch. Alexander is a good blocker that shows a willingness to take on defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs alike. He’s a technical player, but displays finishing to his game as well.
The Oklahoma Sooners don’t currently have a tight end committed to the 2024 class and took just one player that projects to play the position in the 2023 cycle.
Not long after it became public that Alexander received his Oklahoma offer, Parker Thune of OUInsiders at Rivals and Josh McCuistion of Sooners Scoop at On3 issued predictions favoring the Oklahoma Sooners.
Cooper Alexander’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projection by Josh McCuiston to Oklahoma
Rivals FutureCast by Parker Thune to Oklahoma
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Rivals
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
247Sports
3
N/A
28
4
247 Composite
3
769
34
5
On3 Recruiting
3
N/A
63
15
On3 Industry
3
745
38
7
Vitals
Hometown
Washington, Oklahoma
Projected Position
Tight End
Height
6-4
215
Recruitment
Offered on May 23, 2023
Visit TBA
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Iowa State
Oklahoma
Colorado
Duke
Pittsburgh
Stanford
Tulsa
Vanderbilt
Washington State
Liberty
Grateful to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma! @CoachVenables @Coach_Leb @JOE_JON_FINLEY pic.twitter.com/Fe8ORisHNr
— Cooper Alexander (@Coop_Alexander) May 23, 2023
