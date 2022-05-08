Oklahoma offers 2024 four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones out of Virginia
As the days go by, the offers keep going out for the Oklahoma Sooners as the Sooners continue to put their roots down across the east coast. It may be a bit early to see how well it works out for them but the OU’s diligence in recruiting talent from that side of the country is very apparent.
One of their latest offers goes out to Virginia and was received by four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones out of Stafford, VA. Jones is a linebacker in every sense and flashes the ability to move sideline-to-sideline to make plays. He’s decisive in his reads and makes sure he’s violent yet controlled when getting to the ball carrier.
At 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds he has the frame to fill out into a high-level college linebacker that could play in the middle but looks best playing off-ball and as a situational pass rusher.
Jones becomes the sixth linebacker offered by Roof and Venables since they joined the Oklahoma Football program.
Kristopher Jones’ Recruiting Profile
FILM
Via Hudl
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
–
–
–
–
Rivals
4
109
2
3
247Sports
4
137
3
8
247 Composite
4
101
1
9
On3 Recruiting
4
146
3
11
On3 Consensus
4
109
2
12
Vitals
Hometown
Stafford, VA
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-2
Weight
205
Recruitment
Offered on May 6, 2022
Visit on N/A
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Virginia Tech
Virginia
Penn State
Notre Dame
Tennessee
Maryland
Syracuse
Louisville
West Virginia
South Carolina
#AGTG I’m blessed to receive my 18th offer from Oklahoma Sooners. Thank you @CoachTedRoof @CoachVenables @TAscension @OU_Football #OUDNA #sooners #OU pic.twitter.com/h6WpyyZ6Rp
— Kristopher C Jones (@bigkris4422) May 7, 2022
