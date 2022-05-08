Oklahoma offers 2024 four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones out of Virginia

As the days go by, the offers keep going out for the Oklahoma Sooners as the Sooners continue to put their roots down across the east coast. It may be a bit early to see how well it works out for them but the OU’s diligence in recruiting talent from that side of the country is very apparent.

One of their latest offers goes out to Virginia and was received by four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones out of Stafford, VA. Jones is a linebacker in every sense and flashes the ability to move sideline-to-sideline to make plays. He’s decisive in his reads and makes sure he’s violent yet controlled when getting to the ball carrier.

At 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds he has the frame to fill out into a high-level college linebacker that could play in the middle but looks best playing off-ball and as a situational pass rusher.

Jones becomes the sixth linebacker offered by Roof and Venables since they joined the Oklahoma Football program.

Kristopher Jones’ Recruiting Profile

FILM

Via Hudl

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN – – – – Rivals 4 109 2 3 247Sports 4 137 3 8 247 Composite 4 101 1 9 On3 Recruiting 4 146 3 11 On3 Consensus 4 109 2 12

Vitals

Hometown Stafford, VA Projected Position LB Height 6-2 Weight 205

Recruitment

Offered on May 6, 2022

Visit on N/A

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Virginia Tech

Virginia

Penn State

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Maryland

Syracuse

Louisville

West Virginia

South Carolina

Twitter

1

1