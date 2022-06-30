Oklahoma offers 2023 4-star DL Johnny Bowens, a former Texas A&M commit

Oklahoma is picking up some serious momentum on the recruiting trail and they look to capitalize on it in any way they can. While they might have started slow, the Sooners have a plan and are content to let that plan manifest itself. Aside from quarterback, every position group could very well use another commitment or two in the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class.

There is currently no defensive line commits for 2023 but Oklahoma continues to recruit and reach out to prospects almost daily. The latest defensive line prospect they issued an offer to was four-star DL Johnny Bowens. Bowens hails from Judson High School in Converse, Texas.

Bowens was previously committed to Texas A&M but backed off the commitment on June 28th. The Sooners swooped in with the offer on June 29th.

At 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, Bowens was a Texas 27-6A first-team all-district selection at DE as a junior. He plays multiple spots along the defensive front lining up with his hand in the ground, rushing standing up, and playing in the interior as well. That versatility will serve him well in college as modern defenses love positional flexibility from their defensive linemen.

While the Sooners are getting a late start, they have a chance here. They also have the added bonus of having already seen Bowens before as they’ve scouted his high school well considering they are also recruiting his high school teammate wide receiver Anthony Evans. The Sooners are looking for a rare two recruits from one high school in the same class. It won’t be easy but the next step is getting Bowens on campus

Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 299 44 45 Rivals 4 217 39 21 247Sports 4 191 32 32 247 Composite 4 238 40 36 On3 Recruiting 4 236 41 30 On3 Composite 4 251 42 34

Vitals

Hometown Converse, TX Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-2 Weight 265

Recruitment

Offered on June 29, 2022

No visit scheduled currently

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Baylor

Texas A&M

LSU

Louisiana Tech

Houston

Miami

North Texas

Oregon

Texas

UTSA

Twitter

