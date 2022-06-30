Oklahoma offers 2023 4-star DL Johnny Bowens, a former Texas A&M commit
Oklahoma is picking up some serious momentum on the recruiting trail and they look to capitalize on it in any way they can. While they might have started slow, the Sooners have a plan and are content to let that plan manifest itself. Aside from quarterback, every position group could very well use another commitment or two in the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class.
There is currently no defensive line commits for 2023 but Oklahoma continues to recruit and reach out to prospects almost daily. The latest defensive line prospect they issued an offer to was four-star DL Johnny Bowens. Bowens hails from Judson High School in Converse, Texas.
Bowens was previously committed to Texas A&M but backed off the commitment on June 28th. The Sooners swooped in with the offer on June 29th.
Blessed to get a offer from @OU_Football and thanks @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/WPUd1KTuEb
— JohnnyBowens #9 (@D1Bowens) June 29, 2022
At 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, Bowens was a Texas 27-6A first-team all-district selection at DE as a junior. He plays multiple spots along the defensive front lining up with his hand in the ground, rushing standing up, and playing in the interior as well. That versatility will serve him well in college as modern defenses love positional flexibility from their defensive linemen.
While the Sooners are getting a late start, they have a chance here. They also have the added bonus of having already seen Bowens before as they’ve scouted his high school well considering they are also recruiting his high school teammate wide receiver Anthony Evans. The Sooners are looking for a rare two recruits from one high school in the same class. It won’t be easy but the next step is getting Bowens on campus
Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile
Crystal Ball
Film
Hudl
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
299
44
45
Rivals
4
217
39
21
247Sports
4
191
32
32
247 Composite
4
238
40
36
On3 Recruiting
4
236
41
30
On3 Composite
4
251
42
34
Vitals
Hometown
Converse, TX
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6-2
Weight
265
Recruitment
Offered on June 29, 2022
No visit scheduled currently
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Baylor
Texas A&M
LSU
Louisiana Tech
Houston
Miami
North Texas
Oregon
Texas
UTSA
@Hayesfawcett3 love my Aggie fans still 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Z4Xnnau97E
— JohnnyBowens #9 (@D1Bowens) June 28, 2022
