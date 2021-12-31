Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Josh Helmer
·2 min read

Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes announced that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“First, I would like to thank God, without him, none of this would be possible. The last five years in Norman are times I will always be grateful for. Thank you to my parents for the pivotal role you played and the sacrifices you made.

“Thank you to the coaching staff especially, Coach B for helping me develop into the man I am today on and off the field. Thank you to my teammates for the bond and brotherhood we have built. It has been a goal of mine to compete at the highest level. With that being said, I will be foregoing my final year of eligibility and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. I am proud to forever and always be a part of sooner nation. Boomer Sooner,” Hayes wrote in his announcement.

Hayes started at left guard in each of the 37 games he played in for Oklahoma over the last three seasons. The only game he missed in that stretch was the South Dakota game due to injury during the 2019 season.

The 6-foot-5, 324 pound offensive lineman out of Saint Louis, Mo., was one of seven Sooners named to the All-Big 12 second team. Hayes was selected to the All-Big 12 second team by both the coaches and Associated Press. Hayes was also a member of the 2021 academic All-Big 12 team.

Hayes joins redshirt senior tight end Jeremiah Hall as Oklahoma offensive players that have declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

On defense, linebacker redshirt junior Brian Asamoah, redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas and senior defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey have also declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kicker Gabe Brkic has also declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

