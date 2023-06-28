Oklahoma offensive lineman Aaryn Parks enters the transfer portal

The Oklahoma Sooners lost some of the depth to their offensive line on Wednesday morning. Per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Aaryn Parks is entering the transfer portal.

Parks was the No. 12 guard in the 2020 recruiting class and was a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and the No. 205 player in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Oklahoma OT Aaryn Parks has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @mzenitz. He was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2020👀https://t.co/R14jqRBTR9 pic.twitter.com/WHZNwLslk2 — On3 (@On3sports) June 28, 2023

Recruited by Bill Bedenbaugh and Shane Beamer, Parks hadn’t broken into the lineup until 2022, when he played 107 snaps along the offensive line. His most significant run came in the Sooners’ Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State, where he played 87 snaps, filling in for Jacob Sexton, who was injured after just three snaps.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Parks played well in the run game, but Dillon Gabriel was under siege from Florida State’s defensive front. Parks surrendered six pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, twice as many as Savion Byrd, who allowed three in the game.

The Sooners added Walter Rouse, Caleb Shaffer, and Troy Everett to go along with promising players at offensive tackle and guard in their 2023 recruiting class, including Cayden Green.

It’s possible Parks felt the roster squeeze, but provides a little more clarity at the guard and tackles spot moving forward.

More Football!

Oklahoma Sooners have impressive record against top 25 teams since 2010 Safeties bring the most depth to the Oklahoma Sooners’ roster Oklahoma Sooners land commitment of 2024 RB Xavier Robinson 5 freshmen who could make an immediate impact for the Oklahoma Sooners Oklahoma's defense among most improved units in the nation

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire