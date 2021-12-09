Oklahoma’s offense now led by Jeff Lebby sends out first quarterback offer of new regime

Things are moving fast on the recruiting trail, and that’s exactly how Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby want it. New Sooners’ head coach and his new offensive coordinator have hit the ground running with the early signing period just a week away.

Lebby ran an explosive and fast offense at Ole Miss, and you can be sure he’s going to bring that to Oklahoma. Lebby’s first order of business is to settle himself and situate the quarterback situation in Norman.

There’s the massive elephant in the room in approaching Caleb Williams and his family and trying to do what’s necessary to lock him in for the long haul. Williams could conceivably transfer after the coach he signed to play left for another school on the west coast.

With Spencer Rattler entering the portal a last week and uncertainty about Caleb Williams, the Sooners are in no spot to get caught with their pants down.

Enter Nick Evers, the first quarterback offer of the Lebby-led Sooners’ offense. Evers is a four-star quarterback who de-committed from the Florida Gators earlier this week and received a visit from Lebby and Joe Jon Finley. It didn’t take long for the Sooners to offer the four-star quarterback.

This isn’t a random shot in the dark. Evers was being recruited by Ole Miss even before he committed to Florida. Who was Evers’ primary recruiter from Ole Miss? Jeff Lebby.

Oklahoma has a significant need to have another scholarship quarterback on the roster regardless of whatever happens with Caleb Williams. One could make a strong and almost bulletproof argument they could do with another scholarship quarterback on top of that. Not having three scholarship quarterbacks is a slippery slope.

Evers is an athletic dual-threat quarterback who ran for over 600 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. He stands 6-foot-3, and his film shows a confident, accurate QB with enough zip to make all the throws. Evers has long strides and seems very alert and comfortable bailing from the pocket if need be. He’s not afraid to let it rip into a tight window.

A staple of Lebby’s offenses has been the utilization of the dual-threat quarterback, which certainly fits Evers and Williams. Another focal point of the offense is the marriage of the quarterback run game with a dynamic running back that provides read-option opportunities in the offensive scheme. That type of stress creates nightmares for teams.

On top of an offer, Gerry Hamilton of On3 reported that Evers will also be in Norman for an official visit this weekend.

There’s no real smoke yet, but Lebby is very much in this race, if nothing else, because he’s had a previous relationship with Evers. And an official visit can change a lot for a prospect in a short amount of time.

There’s no guarantee the Sooners land him. Still, Lebby being on the job less than 48 hours, extending an offer, and setting up an official visit with a quarterback he’s previously recruited makes some noise in the recruiting world. At the same time, he is comfortable and confident in what he sees from the kid from Flower Mound, Texas. That level of comfort could ultimately pay significant dividends.

