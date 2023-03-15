Oklahoma and Northern Iowa add new quarterback recruits

It’s been a busy week in the quarterback recruiting business. Three prominent football schools from around the nation have added notable prospects at this position over the last three days.

First, Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.) Junior QB Cedrick Bailey Jr. committed to NC State on Monday.

Later in the day, the Oklahoma Sooners got a commitment from Rock Hill (Texas) Sophomore QB Kevin Sperry.

Sperry (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) has a three-star rating from Rivals. He had offers from 20 other schools, including Baylor, Florida State, Oregon and Tennessee. He is the first commit for Oklahoma’s class of 2025.

Then on Tuesday, Marian Central Catholic (Ill.) Junior QB Cale McThenia committed to the University of Northern Iowa.

McThenia is a dual-threat QB who posted 2,604 passing yards and 27 touchdowns this past season, plus 408 yards and eight scores as a rusher.

247Sports has McThenia (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) listed as a two-star prospect. According to On3, he also had offers from Iowa State and Ball State.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports