Oklahoma’s nonconference schedule highlighted by games against UNC, Arkansas

Oklahoma’s 2023-2024 men’s basketball season schedule is taking shape, and the nonconference portion is officially locked in.

Oklahoma’s nonconference opponents and the games’ dates, times, and locations were officially announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The out-of-conference slate includes a pair of headliners that will move the needle. They’ll face off against blueblood UNC in the Jumpman Invitational for Jordan Brand-affiliated schools. Then there’s the neutral court rematch with Arkansas, with whom Oklahoma will share a conference in 2024.

𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟒 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: ✔ Season opener → Nov. 6

✔ Nine home games

✔ Rady Children's Invitational, Crimson & Cardinal Classic and Jumpman Invitational

Outside of those two marquee matchups, the Sooners will host four nonconference games at home to start the season. The games should serve as an excellent opportunity for a team with an overwhelming amount of new faces to gel against lesser competition.

OU will face Central Michigan, Mississippi Valley State, Texas State, and UT-Rio Grande Valley. The Sooners have never lost to any of those teams.

Oklahoma’s first in-season tournament comes when they travel to San Diego, California, to participate in the Rady Children’s Invitational. The Invitational happens on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday at LionTree Arena on the UC-San Diego campus. Joining Oklahoma will be Seton Hall, USC, and Iowa. Iowa and USC made the NCAA Tournament this past season, and both should compete to make it again this year. The Trojans and the Hawkeyes will provide significant tests for the Sooners.

OU returns to Norman on Nov. 30 to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff in McCasland Field House, which is meaningful to Oklahoma basketball. They played there for over 40 years until 1975. The Sooners last played there during the 2012-13 season.

After hosting Providence out of the Big East on Dec. 5, OU will continue the Crimson & Cardinal Classic series with another game against Arkansas at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Oklahoma won in 2021 but lost to Arkansas last year. The Razorbacks went on to make the Sweet Sixteen before bowing out to the eventual national champion, UConn.

OU gets to tune up against an aggressive Green Bay on Saturday, Dec. 16, before traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Jumpman Invitational. The Sooners will face North Carolina on Dec. 20. UNC beat Florida in the showcase last year.

And to wrap up nonconference and the 2023 calendar year, the Sooners end with a pair of home games over winter break against Central Arkansas and Monmouth on Dec. 28 and Dec. 31, respectively.

It’s not the most challenging schedule, but the possible matchups against some of their Power Five competition should give Oklahoma plenty of tests to gauge where this year’s team is at before they embark on what will be their final season in the Big 12.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire