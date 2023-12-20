Oklahoma’s No. 1 player in 2024 officially signs with the Sooners

Once Brent Venables took over as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, he and his staff made it a priority to recruit the local kids. That push paid off as the Sooners got the commitment and now the signature of the state’s top prospect.

Danny Okoye, who plays at Tulsa NOAH homeschool, has officially signed his National Letter of Intent to be a Sooner. Okoye is a four-star prospect who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds.

Okoye has all of the physical tools to make an immediate impact at Oklahoma. You worry about the competition he played in high school, but the tools are there. He’s someone who could be a situational pass rusher for them in 2024 and has a very bright future.

