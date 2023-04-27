Oklahoma moves into top 25 of 2024 team rankings after Zion Kearney commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have been hot on the recruiting trail, picking up their sixth commitment since March 25 and their fifth in the month of April with Zion Kearney’s pledge on Thursday.

At No. 64 in the 247Sports composite, Kearney jumped Jaydan Hardy as the highest-rated Sooner in the 2024 recruiting class. The four-star wide receiver is the first top-100 player in the cycle for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s off to a faster start in the cycle than they were a year ago when they had just four players, and one blue-chip prospect, committed at the beginning of June.

If last year was any indication, there will be a number of commitments coming over the next few months for the Oklahoma Sooners. They’re in a great spot for several top 100 prospects in the cycle, like David Stone, Williams Nwaneri, and Bryant Wesco. Those recruitments are far from over, but the Sooners have recruited as well as anyone not named Georgia or Alabama over the last two cycles.

With Kearney’s commitment, the Oklahoma Sooners jumped into the top 25 of the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

Michigan Wolverines

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 1

Big Ten Rank: 1

Number of Commitments: 14

Blue Chip Commitments: 11

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State students cheer as Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) approaches the line of scrimmage during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 44-31. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 2

Big Ten Rank: 2

Number of Commitments: 12

Blue Chip Commitments: 10

Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 3

SEC Rank: 1

Number of Commitments: 11

Blue Chip Commitments: 9

LSU Tigers

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers huddle during warm ups before the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 4

SEC Rank: 2

Number of Commitments: 14

Blue Chip Commitments: 10

Penn State Nittany Lions

Story continues

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 5

Big Ten Rank: 3

Number of Commitments: 12

Blue Chip Commitments: 7

Florida State Seminoles

Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 6

ACC Rank: 1

Number of Commitments: 11

Blue Chip Commitments: 8

South Carolina Gamecocks

Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a South Carolina Gamecocks helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 7

SEC Rank: 3

Number of Commitments: 10

Blue Chip Commitments: 8

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a gold Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 6

Number of Commitments: 10

Blue Chip Commitments: 8

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 9

SEC Rank: 4

Number of Commitments: 10

Blue Chip Commitments: 5

North Carolina Tar Heels

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 10

ACC Rank: 2

Number of Commitments: 12

Blue Chip Commitments: 1

Florida Gators

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Florida Gators helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 11

SEC Rank: 5

Number of Commitments: 7

Blue Chip Commitments: 6

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 12

ACC Rank: 3

Number of Commitments: 12

Blue Chip Commitments: 0

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nov 11, 2017; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during a timeout against LSU Tigers in the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 13

SEC Rank: 6

Number of Commitments: 9

Blue Chip Commitments: 7

Oregon Ducks

Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks fans sing during a time out during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 38-29. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 14

Pac-12 Rank: 1

Number of Commitments: 8

Blue Chip Commitments: 7

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 15

Big Ten: 4

Number of Commitments: 11

Blue Chip Commitments: 0

Clemson Tigers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 16

ACC Rank: 4

Number of Commitments: 8

Blue Chip Commitments: 6

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 17

SEC Rank: 7

Number of Commitments: 6

Blue Chip Commitments: 6

Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate with the Floyd of Rosedale after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 18

Big Ten: 5

Number of Commitments: 9

Blue Chip Commitments: 2

Pittsburgh Panthers

Nov 27, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) catches a touchdown pass over Syracuse Orange defensive back Aman Greenwood (26) in the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 19

ACC Rank: 5

Number of Commitments: 10

Blue Chip Commitments: 1

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; The Texas Tech Red Raiders masked rider brings the team onto the field before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 20

Big 12 Rank: 1

Number of Commitments: 8

Blue Chip Commitments: 2

Wisconsin Badgers

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Julius Davis (32) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 18

Big Ten: 6

Number of Commitments: 8

Blue Chip Commitments: 1

Cincinnati Bearcats

Nov 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman James Tunstall (72) celebrates after their victory over the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 22

Big 12 Rank: 2

Number of Commitments:8

Blue Chip Commitments: 1

Oklahoma Sooners

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Robert Congel (66) wears a uniform with the word Unity on the back before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 23

Big 12 Rank: 3

SEC Rank: 8

Number of Commitments: 6

Blue Chip Commitments: 4

Miami Hurricanes

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 24

ACC Rank: 4

Number of Commitments: 7

Blue Chip Commitments: 1

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 26, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) is brought down by West Virginia Mountaineers safety Marcis Floyd (24) during a college football game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 25

Big 12 Rank: 4

Number of Commitments: 7

Blue Chip Commitments: 0

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire