Oklahoma moves up to No. 4 in NCAA Re-Rank 1-130

During a week where none of the top five teams lost, there still were some significant changes in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130. Oklahoma joins the top four and Oregon, Ohio State and Oklahoma State move up while two blueblood programs continue to nosedive down the rankings.

The top three remains Georgia, Cincinnati and Alabama. The Bearcats stick at No. 2 despite struggling against Tulsa, since the Crimson Tide also failed to put LSU away as heavy favorites in the SEC West rivalry. In this case, Cincinnati's unblemished record and two Power Five road wins, one at Notre Dame, provides the difference.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against TCU at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma State is up four to No. 7 after beating West Virginia 24-3, the second straight game the Cowboys' defense has given up only a field goal.

Three noteworthy drops: Michigan State is down four to No. 8 after losing to Purdue, No. 13 Wake Forest drops five spots after losing a shootout to North Carolina, and No. 19 Baylor is down seven after losing to TCU.

The most notable tumbles come from two esteemed programs suddenly on the verge of falling short of bowl eligibility.

Florida is down 16 spots to No. 60 after losing big to South Carolina. One of the lowest moments in program history doubles as a potential tipping point for coach Dan Mullen, who led the Gators to the SEC championship game last season but must win two of three just to reach the postseason.

And Texas sits at No. 59, down 11, after losing to Iowa State. Unlike in the team's previous three losses, the Longhorns didn't blow a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Texas was leading at halftime, however, before being outscored 27-0 in the second half.

