Oklahoma Men’s Basketball lose votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

It was a tough week for the Oklahoma Sooners after they knocked off Iowa State in an upset. It was surprising to not see the Sooners in last week’s Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, but OU Men’s Basketball did not do anything to prove the voters wrong after their big win over the Cyclones.

In last Monday’s Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, the Oklahoma Sooners were on the verge of breaking into the top 25 for the first time this season. They were one of the leading vote-getters on the outside looking in of the top 25.

They dropped the first of their Red River Rivalry battles with Texas by 14 points. Then on Saturday, they lost a second-half lead and were forced to come back from a sizable deficit late to force overtime against the TCU Horned Frogs. With a chance to win at the buzzer, the Sooners couldn’t get a quality look at the basket and Elijah Harkless’ shot fell short.

The Oklahoma Sooners fell to 2-3 in Big 12 play and 12-5 overall. Next up for the Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 7 ranked Kansas Jayhawks who are 3-1 in the Big 12 and 14-2 overall. Kansas has won two in a row after falling to Texas Tech on the road.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 14-2 787 (23) +1 2 Auburn 16-1 759 (8) +2 3 Arizona 14-1 687 (1) +3 4 Purdue 14-2 647 +1 5 Duke 14-2 643 +3 6 Baylor 15-2 642 -5 7 Kansas 14-2 611 +3 8 Wisconsin 14-2 546 +5 9 UCLA 11-2 530 -6 10 Houston 15-2 491 +1 11 Villanova 13-4 479 +3 12 Kentucky 14-3 419 +5 13 Michigan St 14-3 366 -4 14 Iowa St 14-3 326 +2 15 USC 14-2 322 -8 16 LSU 15-2 300 –4 17 Illinois 13-3 297 +7 18 Ohio St 11-4 263 -3 19 Texas Tech 13-4 261 – 20 Xavier 13-3 252 +1 21 Providence 14-2 227 -1 22 Texas 13-4 103 – 23 Colorado St 13-1 75 +4 24 Loyola-Chicago 13-2 60 +5 25 Tennessee 11-5 52 -2 25 Connecticut 11-4 52 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1

The Oklahoma Sooners have a tough road ahead but have several opportunities to make a name for themselves with highly-ranked teams left on the schedule. Here’s a look at which ranked teams the Sooners still have left on the schedule.

vs. No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks Jan. 18

Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) blocks the shot of West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kobe Johnson (2) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

vs. No. 6 Baylor Bears Jan. 22

Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) shoots the ball past Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Williams (14) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Auburn Tigers Jan. 29

Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) and forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders Feb. 9

Jan 15, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks Feb. 12

Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks with forward Jalen Wilson (10) against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 Texas Longhrons Feb. 15

Jan 11, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Christian Bishop (32) drives to the basket while defended by Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) during the first half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones Feb. 19

Jan 8, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Umoja Gibson (2) drives to the basket around Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 79-66. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders Feb. 22

Jan 15, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) brings the ball up court against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

