Who Oklahoma media is most intrigued to watch in Sooners spring practice

The Oklahoma Sooners kick off spring practice on Tuesday, March 21 to begin their preparations for the 2022 college football season. With so many departures in the transfer portal and to the NFL draft, and a new coaching staff in place, there’s a lot of anticipation about this year’s squad heading into spring practice.

With anticipation building, I took the opportunity to ask some of the prominent names that cover the Oklahoma Sooners in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa markets which player they were most excited to watch or follow this spring.

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Dillon Gabriel

Nov 27, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel: A new quarterback is always going to be the focus, but a new quarterback, coming off an injury, in a new system is a no-brainer. There are plenty of players I’m interested in seeing this spring but Gabriel is at the top. – Aber, The Oklahoman

Chris Plank, 94.7 The Ref in Norman: Dillon Gabriel and Jalen Redmond

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Trestan Ebner (1) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel is No. 1 because I’m excited to see how he operates in Lebbys system. Plus I selfishly want to see him throw the deep ball. Second is Jalen Redmond. I think he has the chance to really have a solid season if he can stay healthy. I’m excited to see how he looks after being with Schmitty for a few months and I think he has the chance to excel in this scheme. Plank, 94.7 The Ref

Parker Thune, OUInsider and 94.7 The Ref in Norman: Jovantae Barnes

(Jovantae Barnes) is gonna be special out of the backfield, and it might not take him long to eat into the veterans’ share of the carries. – Thune, OUInsider at 247Sports and 94.7 The Ref in Norman

Story continues

Tyler McComas, 94.7 The Ref in Norman: Andrew Raym

OU offensive lineman Andrew Raym (73) warms up before facing West Virginia on Sept. 25 in Norman. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Yes, I know getting excited about an offensive lineman isn’t sexy, but the o-line will be the No. 1 guy to success this off-season. If it’s much improved, OU will be a legit CFP contender. If it’s not, the offense will have a tough time running the ball. Raym is the guy I’m looking to help solidly a line that has to be better. This needs to be his unit. – McComas, 94.7 The Ref in Norman

Colby Daniels, 1170 The Blitz - Jeffery Johnson

Oct 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave nose tackle Jeffery Johnson (77) tackles Houston Cougars cornerback Dylan Dixon (34) during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulane transfer comes to Oklahoma with big shoes to fill. The Sooners entered 2021 with National Championship expectations, a big part of that was the talented and disruptive Defensive front. Oklahoma is losing several major playmakers from that group to the NFL. At Clemson, Brent Venables put together elite defenses, always led by disruptive defensive linemen. Jeffrey Johnson was one of the first acquisitions this new coaching staff made. Sooner fans watched Johnson record 6 tackles against OU in the 2021 opener. Johnson, a 3 year starter at Tulane, totaled 44 tackles & 2.5 sacks in 2021. The 6’3, 300+ lb Nose Tackle will be a disruptive force for Oklahoma, the attention he requires from opposing offenses will also open the door for his OU teammates to make big plays. – Daniels, Fox Sports 1170 The Blitz

Lee Benson, News 9 - Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims, Eric Gray

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) eludes Oregon Ducks safety Jordan Happle (32) to score a touchdown in the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The easy answer is Dillon Gabriel because he’s new and he’s the starting quarterback. Everybody is going to be watching for him on Day 1. What will we learn about him during the spring? Probably very little until we see extended reps in the spring game. Aside from Gabriel, the two players I’m curious about are Eric Gray and Marvin Mims. Both players were underutilized in 2021, and I’d like to think they will each have much larger roles in Jeff Lebby’s offense. How much clarity will we get on that during spring practice? Ask me again 5 weeks from now. – Benson, CBS News 9 in Oklahoma City

Mike Steely, 94.7 The Ref in Norman: Jeffery Johnson

Oct 24, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole (77) blocks as Tulane Green Wave defensive end Cameron Sample (5) and nose tackle Jeffery Johnson (77) close in during the second half at the Bounce House. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffery Johnson the D-Lineman transfer from Tulane. He’s 6-3, 295 and made 6 tackles (1 TFL) in Tulane’s loss in Norman last year. The Sooners lost a lot on the defensive line and Johnson should provide immediate help. OU needs another big defensive line presence up front. And if Johnson can be as good as advertised, he could be a first team all conference guy and be a load up front with Jalen Redmond also due for a big season. – Steely, 94.7 The Ref in Norman.

Sam Mayes, Sam Mayes Podcast, 97.1 The Sports Animal: Ethan Downs

Sep 11, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Ethan Downs (40) causes Western Carolina Catamounts quarterback Carlos Davis (5) to fumble during the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The player I’m most interested watch this spring is Ethan Downs. He’s an absolute freak physically and I’m hoping with the new defensive staff and identity he takes a big step in year two. This is a kid I expect to be in that first early second round conversation in 2 years. – Mayes, The Sam Mayes Podcast, Hoover and Mayes Show, 97.1 The Sports Animal Tulsa

John Williams, SoonersWire, Locked On Sooners: Brayden Willis

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: Tight end Brayden Willis #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs up field between defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe #25 and defensive back TJ Smith #7 of the Kansas State Wildcats, during the second half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

There’s a lot of excitement building about the potential that the offense has with Jeff Lebby calling the plays and Dillon Gabriel slinging the football. One player that’s going to have a breakout season in 2022 is tight end Brayden Willis. Willis can play in all situations with his exceptional run-blocking and his pass catching ability. He’s a good athlete with good size that will be an x-factor in the Oklahoma Sooners passing game. Willis will get some competition for snaps from Daniel Parker Jr., Kaden Helms, and Jason Llewellyn, but his experience and ability will allow him to be incredibly productive this season. – Williams, SoonersWire and Locked On Sooners

1

1