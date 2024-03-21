Oklahoma makes top seven for 4-star safety from Arkansas

The Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff is in the midst of rounding out their 2025 recruiting class. They currently have nine players pledged to join the Sooners next year.

Brent Venables has already said this would be the smallest recruiting class he’s had at Oklahoma during his tenure. That is because they’ve reached the point of not having to process as many people out of the program as they did when they first arrived.

The Sooners received some good news on the recruiting trail on Wednesday as they found out they were in the top seven for four-star safety from Arkansas, Marcus Wimberly.

NEWS: Class of 2025 Safety Marcus Wimberly is down to 7️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 205 S from Bauxite, AR is ranked as a Top 10 Recruit in the state Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/75KB9xAFfg pic.twitter.com/rDmh0BtjR6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 20, 2024

The Sooners join some stellar programs like the Oregon Ducks and the Michigan Wolverines. They’ll also have to contend with the home-state Arkansas Razorbacks. That is never an easy battle to win because some players don’t want to leave home. They’d much rather play in front of their friends and family.

Ole Miss, Wisconsin, and Memphis round out the top seven.

It would no doubt be a big win if Oklahoma is able to pull it off. Wimberly is ranked as the No. 9 safety in the country by Rivals.

The 6-foot-1 and 183-pound safety is currently an Oklahoma lean per On3’s recruiting predictor machine. Michigan is their biggest competition, according to the predictor.

There is still a long way to go before signing day but Oklahoma has put themselves in a really good spot to land his commitment.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire