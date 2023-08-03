Oklahoma makes top 10 for elite 2025 cornerback

It is never too early to start preparing for the 2025 Recruiting Class. We’ve already seen the Oklahoma Sooners land several commitments and could be landing more in the coming weeks.

Some more good news came out on Thursday as five-star cornerback and top 10 player in the nation Devin Sanchez released his top 10. The Sooners made his top 10 list and seem to be in a pretty good spot in his recruitment.

The Sooners are joined in his top by the Michigan Wolverines], Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Florida State Seminoles, Oregon Ducks, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. There is still a lot of ways to go, and they’ll have to fight off some elite programs but Jay Valai hopes to be able to build that relationship and get the job done.

The Houston, Tx native is obviously a highly touted player. He would be an elite addition to a secondary that already has five-star Peyton Bowen at safety. There’s no doubt a good season could go a long way in helping land Sanchez when it’s all said and done.

Devin Sanchez’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

100% Texas on Rivals

30% Alabama on On3

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 12 2 3 Rivals 5 6 1 1 247Sports 4 8 2 2 247 Composite 5 7 2 1 On3 Recruiting 4 9 2 1 On3 Industry 5 7 2 1

Vitals

Hometown Houston, Tx Projected Position CB Height 6-foot-2 Weight 170

Recruitment

Sanchez’s recruitment started more than a year ago. He was offered on July 27, 2022. He has visited the Sooners twice. He first came to Oklahoma on July 22, 2022 and then returned this year on March 25, 2023.

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Alabama

Michigan

LSU

Oklahoma

USC

Texas

Ohio State

Florida State

Oregon

Texas A&M

Arizona State

Arkansas

Auburn

Colorado

Georgia

Houston

Maryland

Miami

Michigan State

Nebraska

Ole Miss

Penn State

SMU

TCU

Tennessee

Texas Tech

Tulsa

UCF

UTSA

Washington State

Grambling State

Prairie View A&M

Twitter

