Oklahoma makes Top 10 for 2025 four-star DL Isaiah Campbell

In the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Sooners are going for some monumental stuff on the defensive line. Oklahoma is pushing for multiple four and five-star defensive line prospects. And as things currently stand, Brent Venables and his staff should feel good about their chances to earn commitments from most, if not all, of them.

Recently, they earned a commitment from four-star DT Jayden Jackson, who joins four-star DE Wyatt Gilmore in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

For the class of 2025, it’s hard to imagine the Sooners will take nearly as many defensive linemen as it looks like they will in 2024. However, that won’t and should not discourage Oklahoma from looking for talented defenders like four-star prospect Isaiah Campbell. Campbell hails from North Carolina, where he plans to play his junior season at Southern Durham High School in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina has been a great recruiting spot for Brent Venables and these defensive coaches dating back to their time at Clemson. Campbell is rated as the No. 78 prospect in 247Sports’ rankings and the fourth-best prospect in the state.

Campbell figures to be someone that can slide outside to play end in a three-man front and also someone with the quickness and power to slide inside in pass-rushing situations in four-man fronts. This summer has seen Campbell’s recruitment take off and he’s dropped his early top 10 list, which included Oklahoma, Clemson, Alabama, Penn State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, LSU, Miami, N.C. State, and Duke.

Since some non-regional schools just got into the mix, this recruitment looks far from over. It’ll be interesting to see how Oklahoma positions itself from here.

Isaiah Campbell’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 91 5 3 Rivals 4 207 9 4 247Sports 4 78 8 4 247 Composite 4 121 11 4 On3 Recruiting 4 174 18 5 On3 Industry 4 127 12 4

Vitals

Hometown Durham, NC Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 265

Recruitment

Offered on July 3, 2023

Visit TBA

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Alabama

Clemson

LSU

Penn State

Wake Forest

Duke

UNC

NC State

Miami

Auburn

Georgia

Notre Dame

South Carolina

Twitter

