Oklahoma makes Top 10 for 2025 four-star DL Isaiah Campbell
In the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Sooners are going for some monumental stuff on the defensive line. Oklahoma is pushing for multiple four and five-star defensive line prospects. And as things currently stand, Brent Venables and his staff should feel good about their chances to earn commitments from most, if not all, of them.
Recently, they earned a commitment from four-star DT Jayden Jackson, who joins four-star DE Wyatt Gilmore in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
For the class of 2025, it’s hard to imagine the Sooners will take nearly as many defensive linemen as it looks like they will in 2024. However, that won’t and should not discourage Oklahoma from looking for talented defenders like four-star prospect Isaiah Campbell. Campbell hails from North Carolina, where he plans to play his junior season at Southern Durham High School in Durham, N.C.
North Carolina has been a great recruiting spot for Brent Venables and these defensive coaches dating back to their time at Clemson. Campbell is rated as the No. 78 prospect in 247Sports’ rankings and the fourth-best prospect in the state.
Campbell figures to be someone that can slide outside to play end in a three-man front and also someone with the quickness and power to slide inside in pass-rushing situations in four-man fronts. This summer has seen Campbell’s recruitment take off and he’s dropped his early top 10 list, which included Oklahoma, Clemson, Alabama, Penn State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, LSU, Miami, N.C. State, and Duke.
— Isaiah Campbell (@cioc1126) July 14, 2023
Since some non-regional schools just got into the mix, this recruitment looks far from over. It’ll be interesting to see how Oklahoma positions itself from here.
Isaiah Campbell’s Recruiting Profile
Film
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
91
5
3
Rivals
4
207
9
4
247Sports
4
78
8
4
247 Composite
4
121
11
4
On3 Recruiting
4
174
18
5
On3 Industry
4
127
12
4
Vitals
Hometown
Durham, NC
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
265
Recruitment
Offered on July 3, 2023
Visit TBA
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Clemson
Wake Forest
Duke
UNC
NC State
Miami
South Carolina
Blessed to receive an 🅾️ffer from Oklahoma @OU_Football! 🏈#AGTG #GoSooners #BOOMER @wco70mack @CoachVenables @CoachToddBates @MiguelChavis65 @CKennedy247 #SOULJAH pic.twitter.com/eb5KKZL30h
— Isaiah Campbell (@cioc1126) July 4, 2023
