Oklahoma maintains its grip on No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll

The Oklahoma men’s golf rallied on the final day to win the 2022 Thunderbird Collegiate to tie the program mark with its fifth win of the season.

The Sooners this week received 19 of the 22 first-place votes to maintain its perch atop the April 22 Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll.

The rest of the top five is the same as last time out, with Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Arizona State and Pepperdine falling in behind Oklahoma. OSU and Vandy each received one first-place vote this time, as did No. 6 Texas, up from No. 12 after the Longhorns won the 2022 Western Intercollegiate.

LSU (No. 23) and South Carolina (No. 24) are newcomers to the April 22 poll.

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Previous

1

Oklahoma (19)

547

1

2

Oklahoma State (1)

520

2

3

Vanderbilt (1)

488

3

4

Arizona State

471

4

5

Pepperdine

461

5

6

Texas (1)

436

12

7

Texas Tech

413

8

8

North Carolina

407

7

9

Washington

394

6

T-10

Georgia

327

9

T-10

Arkansas

327

10

12

Georgia Tech

315

11

13

Notre Dame

272

13

14

Auburn

251

15

15

Florida

232

16

16

Wake Forest

223

19

17

Texas A&M

178

22

18

Stanford

165

14

19

Tennessee

162

18

20

Illinois

150

23

T-21

Mississippi

82

24

T-21

Florida State

82

20

23

LSU

66

NR

24

South Carolina

65

NR

25

Clemson

63

21

Others receiving votes: Purdue (15); Kansas (14); New Mexico (7); Charlotte (5); East Tennessee State (4); Ohio State (2); South Florida (2); Arizona (1); Michigan State (1); NC State (1); North Florida (1).

College golf: 2022 NCAA men's conference championship dates and results

Texas Southern

