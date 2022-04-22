Oklahoma maintains its grip on No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll
The Oklahoma men’s golf rallied on the final day to win the 2022 Thunderbird Collegiate to tie the program mark with its fifth win of the season.
The Sooners this week received 19 of the 22 first-place votes to maintain its perch atop the April 22 Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll.
The rest of the top five is the same as last time out, with Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Arizona State and Pepperdine falling in behind Oklahoma. OSU and Vandy each received one first-place vote this time, as did No. 6 Texas, up from No. 12 after the Longhorns won the 2022 Western Intercollegiate.
LSU (No. 23) and South Carolina (No. 24) are newcomers to the April 22 poll.
Rank
University (First Place Votes)
Points
Previous
1
Oklahoma (19)
547
1
2
Oklahoma State (1)
520
2
3
Vanderbilt (1)
488
3
4
Arizona State
471
4
5
Pepperdine
461
5
6
Texas (1)
436
12
7
Texas Tech
413
8
8
North Carolina
407
7
9
Washington
394
6
T-10
Georgia
327
9
T-10
Arkansas
327
10
12
Georgia Tech
315
11
13
Notre Dame
272
13
14
Auburn
251
15
15
Florida
232
16
16
Wake Forest
223
19
17
Texas A&M
178
22
18
Stanford
165
14
19
Tennessee
162
18
20
Illinois
150
23
T-21
Mississippi
82
24
T-21
Florida State
82
20
23
LSU
66
NR
24
South Carolina
65
NR
25
Clemson
63
21
Others receiving votes: Purdue (15); Kansas (14); New Mexico (7); Charlotte (5); East Tennessee State (4); Ohio State (2); South Florida (2); Arizona (1); Michigan State (1); NC State (1); North Florida (1).
