Oklahoma’s loss leads to shakeup in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

The latest US LBM Coaches Poll features a top 10 shakeup after Oklahoma fell to Kansas on the road. A few teams move up, while the Sooners fall, and the race to make the College Football Playoff gets more interesting.

There weren’t too many close calls this week, with Washington’s near loss against Stanford being the only one of note.

As the season begins to wind down, the games mean even more. Wins must be convincing and losses must be avoided at all costs.

Week 10 brings a handful of quality matchups, with LSU vs Alabama being the most consequential in terms of postseason implications.

Here are the latest US LBM Coaches Poll rankings.

Georgia

The Bulldogs dominated Florida and managed to stay undefeated while proving there likely isn’t a team in the SEC East that comes close to touching Georgia.

Mich Conn

Michigan had off this week, but still stands as one of the top teams in the nation. With some challenging games coming up, the Wolverines will be tested.

It took the Buckeyes some time to get going against Wisconsin, but Ohio State managed to finish the week with a win and remain a top-three team in college football.

The Seminoles didn’t have any issues handling business against Wake Forest. Florida State appears poised to run the table in the ACC and make a strong argument to be one of the four College Football Playoff teams.

Washington

Washington didn’t look great against Stanford. If we’re being honest, this game could have gone very differently if that fourth-down trick play hadn’t resulted in a wide-open drop. They stay in the race.

The Longhorns move up a spot, thanks to Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas. The battle for the Big 12 will likely be a rematch of the Red River Rivalry unless madness ensues in the final weeks of the season.

The Ducks took care of Utah in a top-15 matchup. Oregon is playing like a top-tier team and hasn’t had much of an issue bouncing back after losing to Washington.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide were off this week, but still managed to move up, thanks to on Oklahoma loss. Alabama hosts LSU for an epic SEC West showdown in Week 10.

The Nittany Lions likely won’t be able to recover from the devastating loss to Ohio State. At this point, it’s all about finishing the season stronger.

The Rebels enter the top 10. Ole Miss has played phenomenally this season and only has one loss against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin’s squad is stronger than ever, but they don’t seem to be talked about all too much on a national level.

The Full Poll

Teams receiving votes

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1;

Teams falling out

No. 21 Duke

