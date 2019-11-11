Oklahoma loses RB Trey Sermon, DT Kenneth Mann to season-ending injuries

Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon has more than 2,000 rushing yards in his college career. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oklahoma will be without two significant contributors for the rest of the season.

Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters Monday that running back Trey Sermon and defensive tackle Kenneth Mann both suffered season-ending injuries in Saturday night’s one-point win over Iowa State.

Lincoln Riley announced Trey Sermon and Kenneth Mann have both suffered season-ending injuries and will require surgery. — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) November 11, 2019

Sermon, a junior with more than 2,000 combined rushing yards over the last three seasons, injured his knee late in the first half. In 2018, he played a big role in OU’s run to the College Football Playoff when he rushed for 947 yards and 13 touchdowns.

This season, Sermon registered 385 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries as part of a three-deep backfield alongside Kennedy Brooks (63 carries, 515 yards, 3 TDs) and Rhamondre Stevenson (41 carries, 370 yards, 5 TDs). Oklahoma also relies heavily on quarterback Jalen Hurts in the running game. Hurts, a transfer from Alabama, leads the team with 869 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Like Sermon, Mann was injured in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game vs. ISU. Mann, a fifth-year senior, missed multiple games with an injury earlier in the year and is one of the team’s most experienced defensive players. His best season was 2018 when he compiled 51 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. For his career, Mann totaled 86 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks.

These losses come ahead of a critical game for the Sooners, who will travel to Waco next weekend to face undefeated Baylor. First place in the Big 12 is on the line, as are Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff chances. Another loss would put a return trip to the playoff out of reach for OU.

