Oklahoma locks up Brent Venables as head football coach

Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione with the savvy message on social media to let everyone know the Sooners have gotten their man.

Brent Venables is going to succeed Lincoln Riley as head football coach at Oklahoma. Riley left the Sooners for the head coaching job at USC.

As Castiglione cleverly told everyone on Twitter: it is a lock.

🔒 — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) December 6, 2021

Venables returns to Oklahoma after a successful run as the defensive coordinator at Clemson.

From 1999-2011, Venables coached at the University of Oklahoma, where he served as associate head coach, defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach for the Sooners under head coach Bob Stoops.

In January 2012, after it was announced that Mike Stoops would be returning to Oklahoma to resume the defensive coordinator position he had held until 2004, Venables accepted the position of defensive coordinator at Clemson.