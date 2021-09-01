Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley: ‘we made a mistake’ on bringing in Tre Bradford

Last week it was reported that former LSU Tigers running back Tre Bradford was no longer with the Oklahoma football program. Following spring football, the former four-star signee entered into the transfer portal. He landed in Norman, deciding on joining the Sooners.

Going into the season, Bradford was expected to be the No. 3 running back after Oklahoma had all sorts of issues going on with the position. Seth McGowan and Mikey Henderson were dismissed from the team. Marcus Major, who was expected to see time at the No. 3 back was ruled ineligible. This left Bradford as the guy behind Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray, which is out the window now.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley recently met with the media and discussed the situation with Bradford. He definitely didn’t mince his words, calling it a mistake.

“On that one, we swung and we obviously missed and we made a mistake,” Riley said. Bradford transferred from LSU after last season. It’s been reported that he was exploring rejoining the Tigers. “You’re not going to hit on every single one,” Riley said. “We missed on that one. I mean, we just flat-out did. And so, you know, you’re going to continue to go back, learn, evolve your processes, keep trying to figure out like we would in any situation … why did we miss? What did we miss? Could we have seen that?” – Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman

The former LSU running back is back in the transfer portal, the early indications were that he wanted to return to Baton Rouge. There haven’t been any indications on if Bradford will indeed look to return to the team he originally signed with as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

