Oklahoma legends included on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

A trio of Oklahoma Sooners legends have the opportunity to be enshrined in the illustrious College Football Hall of Fame.

Dewey Selmon, Josh Heupel, and Rocky Calmus were placed on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Dewey Selmon was a part of a fearsome defensive front that helped the Oklahoma Sooners win four straight Big 8 titles and back-to-back national championships in 1974 and 1975. He recorded 325 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and helped Oklahoma’s defense average 12.8 points per game or fewer from 1973 to 1975.

Josh Heupel was instrumental in leading Oklahoma’s resurgence. A junior college transfer orchestrated Oklahoma’s offensive explosion during his two years in Norman. He threw for 7,456 yards and 53 touchdowns, helping Oklahoma win the 2000 national championship. After his fantastic 2000 season, Heisman was the runner-up to the Heisman trophy.

If Heupel was at the center of Oklahoma’s offensive resurgence, Rocky Calmus could be considered the focal point for their defensive dominance during Oklahoma’s national championship season in 2000. In 2001, Calmus won the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in the country. He still holds Oklahoma records for tackles for loss, sacks by an inside linebacker, and pass breakups by a linebacker.

Rocky Calmus, Josh Heupel and Dewey Selmon on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot 🗳️ https://t.co/WXjk215fIJ | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/vulBfren4e — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) June 5, 2023

Roy Williams is the most recent of Oklahoma’s 23 total College Football Hall of Fame members, being inducted as part of the 2022 class.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.62 million people have played college football and only 1,074 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a first-team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

