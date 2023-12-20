Oklahoma legacy Michael Hawkins signs with the Sooners

Oklahoma’s recruiting class had one commitment when April rolled around. That verbal commitment was from four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe. When the calendar turned to April, things changed quickly, and the catalyst came when quarterback Michael Hawkins announced his pledge to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Hawkins is an Oklahoma legacy by way of his father, who played defensive back at Oklahoma under Brent Venables. The younger Hawkins is a surgical passer who has steadily improved over the last two years. In his senior season, he put up video game numbers. He accounted for over 50 touchdowns and fewer than seven turnovers in 2023.

He’s been a recruiter for the rest of the class and has remained solid for Oklahoma despite the offensive coordinator switch from Jeff Lebby to Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley.

With Hawkins set to enroll early, he’ll get his opportunity to learn the playbook and get comfortable as an Oklahoma quarterback.

More from the 2024 early signing period

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire