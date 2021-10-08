Oklahoma leapfrogs Oklahoma State for No. 1 spot in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll
Oklahoma became the third team this season to take the top spot in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll after receiving 15 first-place votes from college coaches around the country.
Last year’s NCAA runners-up have finished second, first, second in three starts so far this fall. That moved them ahead of Oklahoma State, which topped the previous coaches poll. Pepperdine, the defending national champion, debuted in the No. 1 spot in the preseason poll.
Arizona State, North Carolina and Texas round out the top 5 in the latest poll.
Take a look at the full poll below, along with teams receiving additional votes at the bottom.
Rank
University (First-place votes)
Points
Previous
1
Oklahoma (15)
519
2
2
Oklahoma State (2)
479
1
3
Arizona State (1)
463
5
4
North Carolina (3)
456
6
5
Texas
410
4
6
Stanford
387
19
7
Arkansas
383
14
8
Georgia Tech
346
8
9
Texas A&M
307
11
10
Texas Tech
291
9
11
Pepperdine
274
3
12
Clemson
250
7
T-13
Kansas
228
T-24
T-13
NC State
228
23
15
Vanderbilt
219
10
16
Georgia
189
13
17
Illinois
157
12
18
BYU
139
NR
19
Tennessee
137
15
20
Wake Forest
132
17
21
Auburn
111
18
22
USF
100
NR
23
Liberty
92
21
24
Washington
91
NR
25
Purdue
83
NR
Dropped From Ranking: Florida (No. 20); Florida State (No. 16); LSU (No. T-24); Notre Dame (No. 22)
Others Receiving Votes: Notre Dame, 77; Florida, 44; Florida State, 43; East Tennessee State, 34; LSU, 29; Northwestern, 23; UAB, 23; Virginia, 22; Ole Miss, 11; Oregon State, 11; SMU, 8; Alabama, 7; Boise State, 6; Arizona, 4; Cincinnati, 3; Michigan State, 3; Nevada, 3; Duke, 1; Charlotte, 1.
