Oklahoma leapfrogs Oklahoma State for No. 1 spot in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma became the third team this season to take the top spot in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll after receiving 15 first-place votes from college coaches around the country.

Last year’s NCAA runners-up have finished second, first, second in three starts so far this fall. That moved them ahead of Oklahoma State, which topped the previous coaches poll. Pepperdine, the defending national champion, debuted in the No. 1 spot in the preseason poll.

Arizona State, North Carolina and Texas round out the top 5 in the latest poll.

Take a look at the full poll below, along with teams receiving additional votes at the bottom.

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Oklahoma (15) 519 2 2 Oklahoma State (2) 479 1 3 Arizona State (1) 463 5 4 North Carolina (3) 456 6 5 Texas 410 4 6 Stanford 387 19 7 Arkansas 383 14 8 Georgia Tech 346 8 9 Texas A&M 307 11 10 Texas Tech 291 9 11 Pepperdine 274 3 12 Clemson 250 7 T-13 Kansas 228 T-24 T-13 NC State 228 23 15 Vanderbilt 219 10 16 Georgia 189 13 17 Illinois 157 12 18 BYU 139 NR 19 Tennessee 137 15 20 Wake Forest 132 17 21 Auburn 111 18 22 USF 100 NR 23 Liberty 92 21 24 Washington 91 NR 25 Purdue 83 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Florida (No. 20); Florida State (No. 16); LSU (No. T-24); Notre Dame (No. 22)

Others Receiving Votes: Notre Dame, 77; Florida, 44; Florida State, 43; East Tennessee State, 34; LSU, 29; Northwestern, 23; UAB, 23; Virginia, 22; Ole Miss, 11; Oregon State, 11; SMU, 8; Alabama, 7; Boise State, 6; Arizona, 4; Cincinnati, 3; Michigan State, 3; Nevada, 3; Duke, 1; Charlotte, 1.

