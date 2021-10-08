Oklahoma leapfrogs Oklahoma State for No. 1 spot in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma became the third team this season to take the top spot in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll after receiving 15 first-place votes from college coaches around the country.

Last year’s NCAA runners-up have finished second, first, second in three starts so far this fall. That moved them ahead of Oklahoma State, which topped the previous coaches poll. Pepperdine, the defending national champion, debuted in the No. 1 spot in the preseason poll.

Arizona State, North Carolina and Texas round out the top 5 in the latest poll.

Take a look at the full poll below, along with teams receiving additional votes at the bottom.

Rank

University (First-place votes)

Points

Previous

1

Oklahoma (15)

519

2

2

Oklahoma State (2)

479

1

3

Arizona State (1)

463

5

4

North Carolina (3)

456

6

5

Texas

410

4

6

Stanford

387

19

7

Arkansas

383

14

8

Georgia Tech

346

8

9

Texas A&M

307

11

10

Texas Tech

291

9

11

Pepperdine

274

3

12

Clemson

250

7

T-13

Kansas

228

T-24

T-13

NC State

228

23

15

Vanderbilt

219

10

16

Georgia

189

13

17

Illinois

157

12

18

BYU

139

NR

19

Tennessee

137

15

20

Wake Forest

132

17

21

Auburn

111

18

22

USF

100

NR

23

Liberty

92

21

24

Washington

91

NR

25

Purdue

83

NR

Dropped From Ranking: Florida (No. 20); Florida State (No. 16); LSU (No. T-24); Notre Dame (No. 22)

Others Receiving Votes: Notre Dame, 77; Florida, 44; Florida State, 43; East Tennessee State, 34; LSU, 29; Northwestern, 23; UAB, 23; Virginia, 22; Ole Miss, 11; Oregon State, 11; SMU, 8; Alabama, 7; Boise State, 6; Arizona, 4; Cincinnati, 3; Michigan State, 3; Nevada, 3; Duke, 1; Charlotte, 1.

