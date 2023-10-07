Oklahoma leads Texas at the half, 20-17

No. 12 Oklahoma leads No. 3 Texas 20-17 at the half. While the Sooners came out swinging, the Longhorns struggled early.

The Texas offense started slow with an interception on the first possession of the game. The interception led to a Sooner touchdown.

After driving the field with some trickery through fake punts and fourth down conversions, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers’ pass to tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was intercepted.

Texas answered the interception with a block punt for a touchdown.

The game has been back and forth, but Oklahoma seems to have all the momentum after kicking a field goal as time expired. In addition, the Sooners get the ball after halftime with a chance to make it a two-score game.

From the offensive line struggling to poor tackling on defense, the Longhorns will have to come out of halftime with major adjustments. Despite the team’s struggles, the game is well within reach.

The Red River Rivalry never disappoints, and this year seems to be shaping up as an instant classic.

