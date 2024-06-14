Oklahoma the leader for 2026 four-star quarterback Jaden O’Neal

The Oklahoma Sooners have a long history of impressive quarterback play since the beginning of the Bob Stoops era. From Josh Heupel to Dillon Gabriel, and regardless of the offensive play-caller, the Sooners have had a number of dynamic passers at the position.

And that’s helped them recruit at an incredibly high level. And despite the change in offensive coordinator this offseason, it doesn’t appear OU’s quarterback recruiting prowess is slowing down any time soon.

The Sooners look like a significant leader at the moment for four-star quarterback prospect Jaden O'Neal. O’Neal, who just spent time in Norman at the Brent Venables Football Camp, told Rivals’ Marshall Levenson that the Sooners are his No. 1 team at the moment.

It’s still very early in the recruiting process for the 2026 Recruiting Class, and O’Neal is being pursued by big-name programs from across the country. O’Neal mentioned that he has trips to Michigan and Ohio State upcoming. Given the success of those two programs in recent years, the Sooners will have to hold off the Big Ten powers to land their 2026 quarterback.

O’Neal is considered a top-10 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, but with his size and ability, he has a chance to be one of the top players at his position in the class.

O’Neal was in Norman back in April before attending the Venables camp last week. He put on a show with his passing display and it’s clear he and the Sooners have hit it off.

Hard not to be really impressed with 2026 Oklahoma QB target Jaden O’Neal (@Jadenoneal_26) today Physically impressive and looked really sharp, top end arm strength 4-star prospect, No. 6 QB in 2026#Sooners pic.twitter.com/pQM2TIgt9o — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) June 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire