Oklahoma LB Nik Bonitto listed ‘most feared defensive players’ in college football

247Sports’ Brad Crawford listed Oklahoma's LB Nik Bonitto among his ten most feared defensive players in college football. Bonitto tallied 32 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups last season over 10 games, establishing himself as one of the most disruptive pass rushers in college football, Brad Crawford. If he has the season he is capable of having, it can be expected he will be an early-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft

Recommended Stories

  • Without specifics, Putin says U.S.-Russia reached an agreement to consult on cybersecurity

    "As far as cybersecurity is concerned, we agreed that we would begin consultations on that issue," the Russian president said.

  • Democrats are no longer pursuing records of Trump's private meeting with Putin

    House Democrats said Wednesday they're no longer pursuing records of former President Donald Trump's private meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ABC News reports. Why it matters: The announcement comes hours ahead of President Biden's meeting with his Russian counterpart. Democrats had previously suggested that Trump tried to conceal details about his conversation with Putin.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The House Foreign Affairs Committee

  • Mizzou lands commitment from Tulsa DB transfer Allie Green

    Nearly an hour after Missouri landed a commitment from Tulsa defensive back Akayleb Evans on Friday night, the Tigers extended an offer to his former teammate and fellow defensive back running mate with the Golden Hurricane, Allie Green. Five days later, Green will once again reunite with Evans at Missouri. The Austin, Texas native entered the transfer portal on May 27 and the wave of interest began immediately with Louisiana Tech, Hawai'i, Texas Tech, and Arkansas.

  • Crystal Ball favorite emerging for star Kentucky basketball target Keyonte George

    The Texas native has included UK on his list of five finalists and is scheduled to take an official visit to Lexington next week.

  • Alabama offers Notre Dame commitment

    Irish coaches were clearly onto something early here...

  • China is intensifying efforts to check the “chaotic” power of online celebrity fan clubs

    As Beijing continues to enhance its control on online speech, fan clubs have been seen more of a problem nowadays.

  • LSU set to play in front of a full crowd for the first time since national championship victory

    Rose Bowl Stadium will be at full capacity as LSU football takes on UCLA in the season opener.

  • Filipino nurses, in demand abroad, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic

    The coronavirus pandemic brought to light the inequities of America's health care system — including access to care and underlying conditions that disproportionately affect certain communities. One particular subgroup has been suffering on the front lines: Filipino-American nurses. Filipinos make up about 4% of all registered nurses in the U.S., but accounted for 30% of COVID-19 related deaths among nurses in 2020, according to National Nurses United. Filipino nurses working abroad are an economic driver for the Phillipines, as their remittances help support family and consumer behavior at home. It's why, despite a cap on the number of health care workers allowed abroad, the country's labor minister is asking for permission to allow 5,000 more - double the annual cap - workers to be sent overseas.&nbsp; A deployment ban was lifted in November, but some were still restricted from leaving amid the pandemic, and the demand for health care workers in the country. And those already abroad have suffered. The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Filipino-American nurses in the U.S. is no coincidence. The U.S. colonized the island after the Spanish American war in 1898, setting up nursing schools that trained Filipinos in Western medicine and English. That strategy eventually became a convenient source to fill a nursing shortage in the U.S. After World War II, when government funding to scale up wartime nursing staff declined, the U.S. was left with a shortage that was filled by an Exchange Visitor Program. The program had a dual purpose — it filled the nurse shortage and was also a propaganda strategy against rising Soviet communist influences in the region. But many of the nurses were eventually sent back to the Philippines. The U.S. once again leaned on Filipino nurses to fill shortages in the 1960s, but this time immigration reform allowed them to remain in the states. The influx was mutually beneficial for the two countries, as the U.S. was looking for cheap labor and the Philippines was looking for a way to export its labor as joblessness soared at home. Its economy also benefited as the result of many immigrants sending money home to their families. Throughout these periods, Filipino nurses were paid poorly and given some of the most strenuous jobs. It’s why they are often found in critical and long term care settings, which have been the hardest hit by the pandemic. And it’s why they were among the most affected during the pandemic. (Photo by: Basilio H. Sepe/Majority World/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Intolerance for intolerance Lourdes Careaga, president of the Metro District of Columbia Chapter of the Philippine Nurses Association, arrived in the U.S. in the 1980s to help support her family. She was in her early 20s at the time and came to earn money to help support her 7 younger siblings in order to help them get a better education. "My story was written for me my first 20 years. My parents said, 'She has to go to college and she has to take up nursing.' That’s the only way to, as a woman, have a career and help the family out. I didn’t want to be a nurse," Careaga told Yahoo Finance. She said that by time she had arrived, the previous generation of nurses had established better advocacy networks within the community and the pay was better. Still, she said, there is still an underrepresentation of Filipino nurses in management positions. Careaga said she sees more Filipinos in middle management, but only recently have a few — largely from the younger, American-born generation — been breaking through to upper management. Careaga says she has witnessed the increase in hate crimes and bias against Asian Americans this year. She said the recent attacks are far more serious than the passive racism she experienced when she first arrived in the U.S.. She recalled once helping a white patient walk, with the help of an African-American colleague, through the hospital halls. A white surgeon commented that the trio looked like an Oreo cookie. "I was so new to the country I didn't even know what an Oreo cookie is. Lucky for him I didn't know," Careaga said. Another time, a woman at a shoe store asked multiple times if she knew the cost of a shoe Careaga was asking to try on — insinuating she wouldn't be able to afford it. She'd largely brushed off or quietly tolerated such experiences, but the attacks that have been reported in the past year have changed how she feels. "I'm getting more aware that I have to speak up and have to be more attuned to [bias] ... I think I should be a little bit intolerant," Careaga said. Written by Anjalee Khemlani. More from Anjalee: Moderna can't afford to share its vaccine technology, CEO says China, Russia playing 'greater-than-expected' roles in global pandemic response Biden COVID-19 adviser: Vaccine news is great, but we still have a ways to go Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance. Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube.

  • Raiders QB Derek Carr named one of the biggest ‘losers’ of the offseason

    Raiders QB Derek Carr named one of the biggest 'losers' of the offseason

  • Major publishers are refusing to offer a book deal to a 'radioactive' Trump, report says

    One literary agent told Politico that any publisher seeking a Trump book would be signing up for "a fact-checking nightmare."

  • Putin justifies imprisoning Navalny by demonizing the Black Lives Matter movement

    "We saw disorder, destructions, violations of law. We feel sympathy with the USA, but we don't want that to happen on our territory," Putin said.

  • Stephen King used his $400,000 book advance from 'Carrie' to help his dying mom retire

    Stephen King said the paperback advance on "Carrie" bowled over his family in 1973 and he used it to help his cancer-patient mother retire.

  • Matt Nagy says Justin Fields can’t win Bears’ starting QB job in training camp

    Matt Nagy confmired that Justin Fields won't have a chance to compete for the Bears' starting QB job with Andy Dalton in training camp.

  • Texas governor Greg Abbott promises ‘down payment’ as he details border wall plans

    Texas is making a $250 million “down payment” on a wall between the Texas-Mexico border, Abbott said.

  • Georgia football hosts 2023 5-star ATH Treyaun Webb

    On Tuesday, 2023 5-star athlete Treyaun Webb tweeted that he was in Athens visiting the Georgia football program.

  • 'Offended' Aaron Rodgers sends not-so-subtle jabs to Green Bay Packers amid rift

    Aaron Rodgers had an interesting choice of shirt at his first public appearance since Packers president Mark Murphy called him a 'complicated fella.'

  • Man Charged With Terrorism After Fatal Running Over of Muslim Family in Canada

    A young man accused of deliberately running over a Pakistani Muslim family in London, Ontario, on June 6 has been charged with terrorism this week. The charges: The incident, which killed four adults and injured a child, led to multiple charges against the suspect, Nathaniel Veltman, who was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. The 20-year-old was first charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

  • Rita Moreno 'incredibly disappointed with myself' following 'In the Heights' colorism defense

    Rita Moreno and Lin-Manuel Miranda have both apologized following the backlash for the lack of Afro-Latino representation in "In the Heights."

  • Novavax Fell After Vaccine News. Rivals’ Stocks Tell the Real Story.

    If it is approved, the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could sell for less than the versions based on messenger-RNA technology that are already in use.

  • WATCH: Texas target Arch Manning shreds defense in 7-on-7

    Taking a look at five-star quarterback Arch Manning's 7-on-7 performance recently.