Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah mocked to Raiders by CBS Sports

Over the last few years, the Raiders have invested a ton of cap space and draft capital in their linebackers. However, they could also use more talent in the position. They really need to add some speed and length, especially on the weakside.

That’s why it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the Raiders used one of their top picks on a linebacker this year, especially when you consider how deep the position is this year compared to previous drafts.

In a recent mock draft by Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports, he mocked Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah to the Raiders at No. 86. Here is a quick summary of his game via Pro Football Focus, who is their No. 39 overall player in the class:

“Asamoah is a pure space player. He’s such a smooth and explosive mover for the position who can match/mirror the athletic playmakers in the league.”

If the Raiders are looking for a pure weakside linebacker that can run from sideline to sideline, Asamoah would be a perfect fit. He ran a 4.56 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and his extremely long wingspan (79″) allows him to engulf ball carriers.

Asamoah might need to be a part-time player during his rookie season as he learns how to take on blocks better. But he is someone who can have a big impact right away, especially with the Raiders already having someone like Denzel Perryman on the roster.

Should he fall to No. 86, Asamoah would be a fantastic selection by the Las Vegas Raiders.