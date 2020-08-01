Oklahoma lawmaker threatens tax penalties for Thunder if players kneel during anthem

An Oklahoma lawmaker is mad about NBA players kneeling for social justice.

He’s attempting to use his leverage as a state representative to pressure Oklahoma City Thunder players to his will.

Rep. Sean Roberts (R-Hominy) issued a warning to the Thunder on Friday threatening to pull tax breaks for the team if players kneel during the national anthem while citing conspiracy theories about “Marxism.”

The Thunder make their NBA bubble debut on Saturday against the Utah Jazz. Since bubble play started Thursday, players have largely knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Roberts floats ‘significant tax benefits’

“If the Oklahoma City Thunder leadership and players follow the current trend of the NBA by kneeling during the national anthem prior to Saturday’s game, perhaps we need to reexamine the significant tax benefits the State of Oklahoma granted the Oklahoma City Thunder organization when they came to Oklahoma,” Roberts wrote in a statement.

Oklahoma News 4 reached out to the Thunder for a response to Roberts’ threat. As of Friday evening, the Thunder had not responded.

Chris Paul helped negotiate social justice messaging in the NBA bubble. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Will Thunder players kneel?

Thunder guard Chris Paul is the president of the National Basketball Players Association. He helped negotiate a deal with the NBA to allow players to wear social justice messaging on their uniforms during bubble play.

It seems a long shot that Paul or any other Thunder players won’t take a knee. Through Friday evening, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was the only player to decline to take a knee in the bubble. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and assistant Becky Hammon also declined to take a knee on Friday.

Players have made a point to use their platforms to explain that as Black men, they fear for their lives and safety in the United States because of their skin color. Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell carried a bulletproof vest emblazoned with a list of victims of police brutality to his news conference Thursday night to make his point.

The NBA has a rule on its books requiring players to stand for the anthem. Commissioner Adam Silver vowed on Thursday not to enforce it “under these unique circumstances.”

Roberts: Kneeling will destroy families

Roberts believes the demonstration intends to destroy nuclear families.

“By kneeling during the playing of the national anthem, the NBA and its players are showing disrespect to the American flag and all it stands for,” Roberts wrote. “This anti-patriotic act makes clear the NBA’s support of the Black Lives Matter group and its goal of defunding our nation’s police, its ties to Marxism and its efforts to destroy nuclear families.”

