Oklahoma lands two sport athlete in 2025 4-star WR Gracen Harris

The class of 2025 has gotten off to a much quicker start than Oklahoma’s 2024 Recruiting Class, with just under two years until 2025 national signing day.

The first day of May brings the Sooners their second commitment of the 2025 Recruiting Class. Composite four-star wide receiver Gracen Harris announced his commitment to Oklahoma Football on Monday afternoon. He chose the Sooners over offers from schools such as Florida State, Baylor, and TCU.

Gracen Harris hails from Ennis, Texas, and has been firmly on the Sooners’ radar the moment they landed wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. Following his hiring, a crystal ball prediction was submitted for the Sooners to land the talented slot wide receiver after receiving his offer.

The momentum kept building for Oklahoma and never stopped as other predictions continued favoring Oklahoma’s chances.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Gracen Harris has Committed to Oklahoma! The 5’10 165 WR from Ennis, TX chose the Sooners over Florida State, TCU, Baylor, & others. The 2025 WR will play baseball as well “I’m coming and there ain’t no stopping me!”https://t.co/W4LPfzxOND pic.twitter.com/M33QvLJINk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 1, 2023

Harris fits Jeff Lebby’s offense due to his ability to win from the slot. He has the speed to win vertically via slot fades but can also win with in-breaking routes and screens as well.

In 2022, Harris was named a Texas District 5-5A-II first-team selection at inside WR. The year before, he was Texas District 8-5A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year. He’s a productive and proven slot wide receiver, and that’s where he will be deployed for the Sooners.

When not playing football, he is also a star on the baseball diamond, where he was offered a scholarship by Oklahoma Baseball head coach Skip Johnson. It seems likely Harris will double dip and be a dual sport athlete at the University of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s most notable dual sport athlete, Kyler Murray, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Harris’ commitment continues to validate Oklahoma’s decision to hire Emmett Jones.

Known for his ability to recruit, Jones has already received three commitments since being hired in January. His highest-rated target, five-star wideout Bryant Wesco, is still uncommitted, but Jones’ efforts have the Sooners in the lead for him as well.

2025 QB commit Kevin Sperry is now joined by Gracen Harris as Oklahoma works on building two recruiting classes at once.

