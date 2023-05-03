Oklahoma lands in Top 5 for 2024 DL Jayden Jackson

Oklahoma’s pursuit of defensive linemen in the 2024 class has been extremely admirable. It’s been impressive to see the lengths that this defensive staff has gone to ensure they upgrade the talent base across the defensive line as the Sooners head into the SEC in 2024.

Oklahoma leads or is in a prime position to land at least four different top 100 defensive linemen; Williams Nwaneri, David Stone, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, and Nigel Smith. If they were able to land commitments from each of those blue-chip defensive linemen, it would be an unprecedented recruiting coup for Oklahoma. A program with its defensive reputation for the last decade.

Oklahoma’s net has been cast much broader than just those four, and one of the other names in the mix is three-star defensive lineman Jayden Jackson.

Jackson, a student-athlete at IMG Academy, dropped his top five schools, which included the Oklahoma Sooners.

First and foremost I want to thank God for his continuous blessings, I also would like to thank my Mom for everything that she has done for me. With that being said I will be taking the next step in my recruiting process. TOP 5 pic.twitter.com/eDYEy1UR74 — Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) May 3, 2023

Oklahoma made the cut along with the likes of Ohio State, Miami, Florida, and Texas. The two Florida schools have the home-state advantage, but Ohio State is pushing for Jackson.

Jackson played in a defensive line rotation with priority target David Stone for IMG and Stone himself is recruiting Jackson to play alongside him in college as well.

Oklahoma is already looking at a historic class along the defensive line if the dominos fall the way they intend. The possibility to take even five or six defensive linemen is very real and would allow Jackson to join the fold as well.

Story continues

It remains to be seen how this shakes out, but the fact Oklahoma has made the top five for a talented interior defender like Jayden Jackson means the Sooners have a real shot.

More Football!

Oklahoma Offers 2026 defensive lineman Daverin Geralds Oklahoma Sooners hosting Colorado transfer WR Jordyn Tyson Oklahoma offers transfer linebacker Konnor Near Oklahoma Sooners crack USA TODAY Sports post-spring ball top 25 Oklahoma Sooners among On3's recruiting winners for April

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire