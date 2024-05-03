Oklahoma lands High Point transfer guard Duke Miles

Oklahoma has found a groove in the transfer portal. They may not have landed some of their top targets, but they’re finding some key pieces, picking up their second transfer portal add of the week. Earlier this week, it was Brycen Goodine. Today, it’s Duke Miles.

Duke Miles is a former High Point Panther with incredible offensive moves.

Miles committed to Oklahoma on Friday afternoon over going to Oklahoma’s new SEC foe, Auburn.

BREAKING: High Point transfer guard Duke Miles has committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3sports. The 6-3 All-Big South 1st Teamer averaged 17.5 PPG this season. Also considered Auburn. https://t.co/8Z8pktmueU pic.twitter.com/XwwWZvMNtU — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 3, 2024

Miles is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard from Montgomery, AL. He is a two-time transfer who began his career at Troy. He is a certified scorer who averaged 17.5 points per game on 53 percent shooting from the field and nearly 37 percent from three. The talented guard was named to the All-Big South first team.

Miles also averaged 3.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game last season. He lives at the rim, where he takes 45 percent of his field goal attempts. He’s adept at getting downhill and uses an excellent burst to turn the corner and attack the basket.

Another incredible aspect of his game is last year’s 24 percent assist rate. He’s a willing passer and a good one at that.

If you had to project where he plays next year, Duke seems the likeliest candidate to be Porter Moser’s starting point guard.

He can distribute but create his shots and shots for others. Oklahoma has landed four transfers this cycle with this talented guard in the boat. They are still searching for a big man, but they’ve more than adequately filled the lost production on the perimeter.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire