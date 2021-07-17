Oklahoma lands first commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle

The Oklahoma Sooners were expected to have a big recruiting weekend and it all started with 2023 athlete Treyaun Webb.

The Sooners earned their first commitment of the 2023 class on Saturday with Webb’s pledge. The four-star athlete was down to just three teams with Ohio State and Georgia being the other two. The Florida product opted to head to the Sooners. While listed as an athlete, Webb is likely to play the running back position for coach DeMarco Murray.

Adding Webb into the mix for the future will just add to the number of weapons at the disposal of Lincoln Riley. The 2022 class has commits from the No. 2 running back in Raleek Brown and No. 3 back Gaviin Sawchuk. On top of 2021 transfer Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks. Both of the latter options could opt to move to the NFL creating an opening for the young backs.

Webb made his commitment announcement on CBS Sports HQ:

2023 four-star athlete Treyaun Webb commits to Oklahoma on CBS Sports HQ — Patrick (@PatSportsGuy) July 17, 2021

The Sooners are still awaiting the announcement from Kaden Helms on Saturday evening and Sunday’s announcement from Malachi Nelson. Over the last couple of weeks, Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley have been picking up steam on the recruiting trail.

