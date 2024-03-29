Oklahoma lands commitment from four-star RB Tory Blaylock

OU Athletics

The Oklahoma Sooners have added a dynamic, speedy running back to their 2025 recruiting class.

Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star running back Tory Blaylock announced his commitment to the new SEC program on Friday. Tory, son of former NFL running back Derrick Blaylock, chose the Sooners over 30+ scholarship offers including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas.

He is the lone running back pledge in Oklahoma's 2025 recruiting class, which ranks in the top-10 in the nation.

WHAT THE SOONERS ARE GETTING

The name of the game for Blaylock is speed. In recent seasons, the Sooners have had quality backs toting the ball, but I don't think any of them possess the level of speed Blaylock has. For context, he was just recently the first leg of a national record setting 4x1 relay at 38.92-seconds. The four-star running back has also clocked a 4.4 forty yard dash. Blaylock is also a three-down back as he has shown a fantastic ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and is a willing and imposing blocker. He shows a good ability to pick up blitzers or free rushers and put quality blocks in place, allowing for his quarterback to extend plays.

As a speedy player, Blaylock has a tendency to look to bounce plays outside the tackles to find open space, but to his credit, he has shown he is able to operate between the tackles and get physical. He can bounce off would-be tacklers and will put his shoulder down when needed. But whether he gets free on the outside or breaks through the middle into the second level, if he gets behind a defense, it's next to impossible to catch him from behind.

THE SOONERS' 2025 CLASS

The addition of Blaylock has given the Sooners a big bump in the Rivals 2025 Team Rankings, seeing them rise from No. 8 to No. 5 in the class, passing up Auburn, Alabama, and Penn State. The move puts them at No. 2 in the SEC recruiting rankings, behind only LSU.

Oklahoma now holds 10 commitments, seven of which are four-star prospects.