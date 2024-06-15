Oklahoma lands commitment from 2026 four-star TE Ryder Mix

Oklahoma is knee-deep hosting official visits for the 2025 recruiting class this month, but that hasn’t stopped this staff from broadening their horizons and scouting talent for the classes to come. Brent Venables’ Football Camp is all about exposure for a lot of prospects from across the country and one of the camp’s standouts saw enough to hop in the boat.

Ryder Mix, a talented four-star tight end out of Frisco, Texas announced his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday afternoon. 247Sports has Mix as the No. 21 tight end in the country and a top-60 prospect in the state of Texas. Mix chose Oklahoma over offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Florida State, and Oregon.

The layers to the Mix commitment run deep.

Mix plays his high school ball at Lone Star High School, which also gave the Sooners, Marvin Mims.

Mims starred at OU before being drafted in the third round by the Denver Broncos. Mix’s offensive coordinator is former OU football player Travis Wilson, a member of multiple Big 12 title-winning teams. He was part of a loaded receiving core that featured Mark Clayton and Brandon Jones.

The Sooners offered in February and after an unofficial visit Mix made the decision to come down to camp this summer. Mix clocks in at 6-foot-4 and over 210 pounds. He was named an All-District selection and looks to take on a much larger role for his high school team this year.

With Mix committed Oklahoma now has two commits for its 2026 Recruiting Class, both being on the offensive side of the ball. Running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. surprised everyone during the season last fall by committing to Oklahoma out of nowhere. Mix’s commitment is somewhat out of the same playbook.

Oklahoma is building some nice early momentum for their 2026 class. With two commitments already, the summer may be fun for the Sooners’ 2025 recruiting and 2026 recruiting alike.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire