Oklahoma lands another tight end commit with Kaden Helms

The Oklahoma Sooners received positive recruiting news on Saturday with the commitment of 2022 tight end-wide receiver hybrid Kaden Helms.

The four-star tight end from Bellevue, Nebraska, joins Aledo’s Jason Llewellyn as the two tight ends to commit to the 2022 class and Lincoln Riley. Over the years the Sooners have been developing NFL talent at the position. Jermaine Gresham, Blake Bell, James Hanna, and Mark Andrews have all gone on to play in the NFL. The latest, Andrews, is one of the top tight ends in the game.

Tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley will be tasked with developing both Llewellyn and Helms. Finley knows what it takes to play at the NFL level, he played at Oklahoma from 2004-2007 before a five-year stint at the professional level. Not to mention he knows how important the position is to the Sooners offense.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Kaden Helms has just Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’5 225 TE chose the Sooners over North Carolina, Miami, and Arizona State He joins the #5 Ranked Class according to the 2022 Team Rankings. pic.twitter.com/nkVTKCHjTS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 17, 2021

With another commit added to the 2022 class, the Sooners will soon turn their focus to other areas. On Sunday, 2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is expected to make his commitment announcement. The No. 2 quarterback is also expected to pledge to the Sooners and Riley.

Prior to the commitment of Helms, OU had the No. 5 recruiting class in the country and No. 1 in the Big 12 Conference.

