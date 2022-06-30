Oklahoma lands 9th commitment of 2023 cycle in four-star LB Samuel Omosigho

After an anxiety-filled last few weeks, Oklahoma fans can take a deep sigh of relief. The sky isn’t falling and some of the nation’s best athletes want to play football at the University of Oklahoma. That rings true for four-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho who chose the Sooners over the Florida Gators at a ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

Omosigho had been a hard OU lean for a while now but after taking officials to both with the Gators getting the last visit, it seemed all but locked up that he would be donning the Crimson & Cream come fall of 2023. Omosigho spent time with the Oklahoma insiders at 247Sports to discuss why OU won out in the end and had this to say:

“On my first visit on the fifth of March, they swept me off my feet with the spiritual aspect, the mental aspect, the athletic aspect,” he told 247Sports. “And with Oklahoma being Oklahoma — how good their program is, and a new head coach that has been successful at his [previous] program coming into this new program, making it his own — it’s different.

“Me and my family, we’re truly a faith-based family. And Coach Venables, what he talks about a lot and preaches a lot is being a faith-based football team. And me and my family put one and two together, and [OU] was the school that was fit for me. Every single time with Coach Venables is like a motivational speech. He continues to pour out his wisdom and his great advice to us; when my mom heard his speech and heard him talk, she was so impressed. And she felt like this was home.”

Omosigho brings athleticism and tremendous upside for a player whose best days still seem very much ahead. Head coach Brent Venables, defensive coordinator, linebackers coach Ted Roof, and even safeties coach Brandon Hall all chipped in during the recruitment.

He’ll be a linebacker certainly but it sounds like he’ll be cross-trained to be able to play all three linebacker positions which should speak volumes to the caliber of athlete he is. If that doesn’t, consider he had multiple Power 5 offers to play WR as well.

With Omosigho’s commitment the Sooners inch a little bit higher in the team recruiting rankings. Omosigho’s commitment is on the last day in June but it ultimately could be the start of a massive July for the program. Omosigho could be the opener for possibly four or five other commits as the calendar flips over to July.

