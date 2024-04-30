Oklahoma’s Kierston Deal wins second straight Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Kierston Deal has been on a roll in recent weeks helping solidify Oklahoma’s pitching staff with a one-two punch following ace Kelly Maxwell. For the second consecutive week, Deal earned Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors.

In 7.2 innings pitched, Deal allowed just one run across two appearances. She was lights out in a Saturday start against UCF, going seven innings, and allowing two hits, a walk, and an unearned run in the seventh inning. She also struck out four Knights to get the win. She threw 0.2 innings in the sweep clinching win on Sunday, allowing two hits, a run, and striking out one.

She hasn’t allowed an earned run in her last four starts and been as good as any pitcher in the Big 12 over the last few weeks.

The back-to-back pitcher of the week awards is the first for the Oklahoma Sooners since Giselle Juarez won the award four straight weeks in 2019, according to SoonerSports.com.

Deal’s ERA is sitting at 1.00 on the season and she’s 11-1 on the season. She’s thrown five complete games and four shutouts.

The Sooners will need Deal to keep up her incredible run as they get set to host the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in what could be the final Bedlam series for the foreseeable future this weekend in Norman.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire