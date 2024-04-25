Oklahoma’s Kierston Deal named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Kierston Deal had a fantastic week in the circle for the Oklahoma Sooners. She threw a no-hitter last Tuesday in a midweek matchup vs. Tulsa. Deal followed up that performance with a seven-inning shutout of the Houston Cougars on Sunday where she recorded 10 strikeouts in the win.

After her incredible week, Deal was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week. It’s the first Big 12 weekly honor of Deal’s career and the third Pitcher of the Week selection this season.

She’s now 10-1 on the season and leads the Sooners with a 1.01 ERA through 55.1 innings and 12 starts. Deal’s become an integral part of the Sooners pitching staff, developing into a great option for the Sooners in three games series.

𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 𝐏𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 13 scoreless innings and a no-hitter earns @DealKierston her first career Big 12 weekly honor! 🔥#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/r6BoG2Gsd0 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 23, 2024

Deal has allowed just two runs over her last seven outings, spanning 23.1 innings.

As the Sooners get set for their final two weekends of the regular season, it’s all about preparing for the postseason. Deal is proving she’ll be a valuable piece to the Sooners staff as Oklahoma hopes to contend for their fourth straight national title.

