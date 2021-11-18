Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks named Earl Campbell Award semifinalist

Oklahoma redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks was announced as one of the semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Brooks has rushed 145 times for 857 rushing yards thus far this season with 10 rushing touchdowns. The Mansfield, Texas, native had a monster day in the Red River Showdown against the Texas.

Versus the Longhorns, Brooks rumbled for 217 yards on 25 carries with a pair of touchdowns. That included the 33-yard game-winning touchdown with three seconds remaining.

Brooks followed that performance up the following week with a 153 rushing yards performance against TCU.

Brooks already owns a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his Oklahoma career. In 2018, Brooks carried it 119 times for 1,056 yards with 12 rushing touchdowns. Then, in 2019, Brooks recorded 1,011 rushing yards on 155 totes.

Brooks needs 143 more rushing yards to become just the fourth Sooner in program history to ever record three 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He would join De’Mond Parker (1996-98), Adrian Peterson (2004-06) and Samaje Perine (2014-16) as the only Oklahoma running backs with that distinction.

The award is named after 1977 Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell and it recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football. In order to be eligible to receive the award, a player must have either been born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or have played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

The fan vote for the semifinalists round is underway and fans can vote for Brooks once per day by visiting www.earlcampbellaward.com. Finalists are set to be announced on Dec. 14.

Story continues

Oklahoma has been well represented for the award in recent memory. The Sooners have produced eight finalists since 2014: Samaje Perine in 2014, Dede Westbrook in 2016, Baker Mayfield each year from 2015-17, Kyler Murray in 2018 and Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb in 2019.

Mayfield and Murray won the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Brooks has his next chance to impress this Saturday as Oklahoma welcomes in Iowa State at 11 a.m. for a Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.