Oklahoma jumps Texas in recruiting rankings following Texas’ bumpy week in recruiting

Recently, we spent an entire holiday predicated around being thankful for all of the things we do have. It’s a staunch reminder that sometimes we should be thankful simply because someone always has it worse.

That remains true in everything whether it’s real life and its day-to-day struggles or if you’re a college football fan. There’s always a program struggling worse than yours.

For the Oklahoma Sooners, this year hasn’t reached the highs they might have wanted, yet. They had a quarterback controversy and switch midseason, the offense has sputtered at multiple times, the head coach is the subject of rumors about a potential job opening, and yet, despite all of that the Sooners are 10-1 and one win away from going back to Arlington to defend their Big 12 crown.

Meanwhile, their biggest rivals lost to Kansas (yes, that Kansas) and are losing recruits during the middle of games.

2022 four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield chose to decommit from Texas during their season finale against Kansas State. The talented wide receiver committed to Texas during Alabama’s national title game in January when it was already known Steve Sarkisian would be taking over the Texas head coaching position.

Michigan State and Mel Tucker have impressed and kept the pressure on him regardless and it’s likely Michigan State’s future trajectory enticed Winfield more than Texas’s future. It seems that a mere formality at this point, that Winfield will be committing to the Spartans sooner rather than later.

With that decomittment, and the loss of another prospect in four-star running back Jamarion Miller flipping to Alabama, the Sooners have now stepped in front of Texas in 247Sports team rankings for recruiting. The Sooners are No.7 and the Longhorns are No.8. Oklahoma is still in contention for four or five more players in this class and have a shot to crack the top five in the team rankings.

A few of those prospects could end up becoming Red River recruiting battles when you consider the Sooners are in on five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell and four-star offensive linemen Malik Agbo. Sooners are trending up, coming off the heels of their excellent October, while their biggest rival is losing commits left and right.

It’s very easy to see how things have transpired this year and think things have been bad for Oklahoma but the reality is that it is not true. The Sooners have given the fans of the Crimson and Cream a lot of things to be thankful for because somewhere another program has it much worse right now.

