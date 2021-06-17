Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Hall is the top rated fullback for the 2022 Senior Bowl

Each year the top prospects for the NFL draft head to Mobile, Alabama. The site for the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Players such as Baker Mayfield have participated in the weeklong event to prepare for the upcoming draft process. The prospects work with NFL coaching staffs and meet with teams in hope of impressing them enough to earn a draft slot.

This past year Creed Humphrey, Adrian Ealy, Tre Brown, Tre Norwood and Rhamondre Stevenson were among the players to participate. According to executive director Jim Nagy, another Oklahoma Sooner is one of the top players to watch for the upcoming college football season, current H-back/tight end Jeremiah Hall.

Hall is among a trio of non-wide receivers who can make an impact in the passing game along with Austin Stogner and Brayden Willis. Last season he finished with 18 receptions for 218 yards and five touchdowns. Not a premier focal point of the offense but someone that must be accounted for when No. 27 is on the field. He has also been a top blocker for the Oklahoma running game.

Pro Football Focus gave Hall a pass-blocking grade of 65.4 and a run-blocking grade of 63.9. He is very steady in that regard but another season and work at the Senior Bowl could help improve that skill immensely. Jeremiah Hall is another Oklahoma Sooner to watch as the draft process moves on, but he is already on the radar for the Reese’s Senior Bowl staff.

Football is better with a fullback and @OU_Football Jeremiah Hall is our top-rated FB right now for 2022 @seniorbowl. Hall is a unique fullback in sense he has real RAC ability. Also a sturdy blocker that can absorb contact and stay in any type of block. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/s5l1OeIyUu — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 17, 2021

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes and opinions.