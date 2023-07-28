Oklahoma’s Jeff Lebby jokes about being shutout by Texas

The most recent Red River matchup between Texas and Oklahoma felt like poetic justice for Longhorns fans.

After three years of blowing leads against the Sooners and losing, the Longhorns were able to take out some frustrations on their rival. With Oklahoma missing starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and Texas returning Quinn Ewers from injury, the Longhorns put on a clinic.

Offensively, Oklahoma had no answer for Texas. On the defensive side of the ball, Texas was bullying the Sooners. So much that the final score ended at a whopping 49-0, and the majority of the Oklahoma fans in attendance decided to leave the game.

The zero on the scoreboard was a topic recently discussed by fans and Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeffry Lebby, who happened to have a hilarious response when asked if Oklahoma will score on Texas in 2023.

From #Sooners Coaches Luncheon this afternoon: OU fans prefer scoring at the Cotton Bowl this year. 😅😁 pic.twitter.com/D5pobHexrR — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) July 27, 2023

Texas fans would love to hold Oklahoma scoreless again, which would be something that doesn’t happen often in this rivalry. You have to go all the way back to 1955-56 to find the last time that one of these teams shut out the other in consecutive years, and unfortunately for Texas fans they were on the wrong end of those goose eggs.

The Longhorns are viewed as the Big 12 favorite and have one of the best rosters in the country this season.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire