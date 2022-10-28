Oklahoma at Iowa State: Sooners Wire staff predictions

There’s nothing like ending a losing streak to make all feel right with the world.

Well, mostly.

It’s amazing what a passing threat will do for an offense and how much having your leader back on the field will do for a team. Dillon Gabriel took Oklahoma from a team that was incapable of scoring against Texas to an offense that looked unstoppable against Kansas.

Two weeks ago, the Sooners put up 700 yards of total offense and were incredibly balanced. Gabriel threw for 403, and the rushing attack, led by Eric Gray, had just under 300 yards rushing (only under because they kneeled down at the end of the game).

The Sooners needed an offensive performance like that to rid the team of the three-game losing streak.

Against the Iowa State Cyclones, Oklahoma will have a chance to put together another solid performance, but moving the ball on offense won’t be easy. The Cyclones rank sixth in points allowed per game and ninth in total yards allowed per game.

Let’s get ready for Saturday with this week’s staff predictions.

The Sooners face the best defense in the Big 12 on Saturday as they head to Ames to face Iowa State. This is a big one. Coming off a bye, will the Sooners look improved on defense? Will the offense continue to look good?

I think yes.

Dillon Gabriel will have another good game and throw for three touchdowns. Eric Gray will find paydirt for a touchdown on the ground.

The defense will show improvement. They will take advantage of first-year starting QB Hunter Dekkers and force him to make crucial mistakes in the form of multiple turnovers.

It’s time for the Sooners to put together a complete performance and play well on both sides of the football.

Sooners 31, Cyclones 17

Contact/Follow Ben Dackiw

At this point, for Oklahoma, it’s just about player development, developing winning habits, and building the culture Brent Venables is setting out to establish. There’s nothing else to worry about with the College Football Playoff and the Big 12 title game out of reach. Just go out and play.

While Oklahoma is a flawed team on the defensive side of the ball, I think there’s enough talent, and the coaching is good enough that they can find a way to contain Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson who ranks second in the nation in receptions and eighth in receiving yards.

The beat goes on for the offense, which continues to build continuity and confidence as a unit.

Sooners win behind 275 yards and 2 touchdowns from Dillon Gabriel and another 100-plus yard day from Eric Gray. Defensively, I see a strip sack from freshman R Mason Thomas, and I believe we see more of freshman Robert Spears-Jennings at safety.

Oklahoma 34, Iowa State 24

Contact/Follow Bryant Crews

The Oklahoma Sooners’ defense has a chance to do some positive things this weekend if they can contain wide receiver, Xavier Hutchinson. The biggest question is how the offense will perform against one of the best defenses in the country.

When Dillon Gabriel returned against Kansas, the offense looked the best it had all season. They were sharp, explosive, and methodical in their approach. They hit big plays but weren’t forcing throws down the field. If they can have a similar methodical, patient approach to this week’s matchup, they’ll find enough success offensively to pick up the win on the road in Ames, Iowa.

Eric Gray has some tough sledding early but does enough to keep the chains moving for the Sooners, and Dillon Gabriel picks up where he left off against Kansas.

Defensively, the pass rush returns, if only for a week, and they make life difficult for Hunter Dekkers. Oklahoma’s run defense puts the Cyclones behind the chains and forces Dekkers to throw from third and long situations.

Sooners 30, Iowa State 20

Contact/Follow John Williams

