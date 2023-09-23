Oklahoma introduces Cincinnati to Big 12 football in 20-6 win

Oklahoma Sooners football travelled to Cincinnati on Saturday in the opening Big 12 game of 2023 and won, 20-6.

The Associated Press No. 16 team in the country advances to 4-0 on the season while Cincinnati falls to 2-2. Oklahoma’s final season in the Big 12 has gotten off to the dream start, while Cincinnati’s first season in the conference has kicked off less than ideal.

UC-Oklahoma analysis 5 observations on UC football's first-ever Big 12 football game vs. Oklahoma

UC-Oklahoma Fox Big Noon Kickoff Show features Jowon Briggs life outside of football

Regardless, the environment inside a packed Historic Nippert Stadium was active throughout the afternoon. Prior to the game Fox Big Noon Kickoff Show and tailgate festivities had Clifton and UC campus rocking all morning, and the energy continued into the stadium until the first “Pump it up” played ahead of kickoff.

Cincinnati showed its capabilities as a Big 12 fanbase against one of college football’s most storied programs and keeps impressing on the national stage.

It was competitive on the field, too. For the most part.

Compliments to Cincinnati

“There’s a reason Cincinnati has been incredibly difficult to beat over the last four year span,” Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said. “We talked about that a few times throughout the week, how challenging it was going to be.”

After the game Venables mentioned the difficult environment, all the mental preparations, and overcoming it all.

Over 38,000 fans showed up to watch Cincinnati Bearcats football take on Oklahoma on Saturday. The crowd was the 11th largest in Cincinnati history.

Oklahoma came in, though, and executed a gameplan that was to overwhelm Cincinnati physically and play the game that has produced the Sooners 73 points and 66 points in games this year.

That game called for OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a former UCF quarterback, to complete 26 passes to nine different receivers for 322 yards and a touchdown. Also, 158 of Oklahoma’s passing yards were yards after catch in the active and explosive offense.

Overwhelming, fast offense from Oklahoma

Oklahoma was dominant on both sides of the ball. The Sooners offense amassed 427 total yards of offense, 322 in the air and 105 on the ground. Throughout the game Oklahoma’s no-huddle, quick-paced offense caused problems for Cincinnati’s defense.

Oklahoma’s time of possession was nearly five minutes less than Cincinnati’s.

“Guys just made plays, it was fun to watch,” Venables said.

Wide receiver Andrel Anthony led in receiving yards with 117. Anthony has the third most receiving yards in the Big 12 this season (371 total) and averages over 17 yards per catch.

“He’s smooth and reliable,” Venables said. “He got big yards, made big catches, that was really good, but again a lot to get better from, and a lot to improve on to accomplish our goals.”

What Oklahoma learned in Cincinnati

Venables after the game said efficiency and simple mistakes were two points of interest where Oklahoma could improve. He loves to win, he said, but he wants to see the mistakes ironed out in order to do so.

“I felt, personally, that we gave up so many opportunities,” Venables said. “We had some sloppy tackles, we got caught at the second level when we shouldn’t … We can’t do that. At all. We’ve got to get better there on defense.”

Being more dominant in the defensive run game (even more than Oklahoma was Saturday) was emphasized after the win.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones threw for 235 yards and rushed for 42 in Cincinnati's 20-6 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

Cincinnati rushed for 3.8 yards per carry and 141 total rushing yards. Quarterback Emory Jones amounted to 42 of his yards on the ground on 15 attempts. Coach Venables pointed out Jones’ rushing yards and scrambling ability, and was critical of every detail that Oklahoma missed on.

This type of nit-picky perfectionism is what builds programs up and reveals success, though. Especially with a long Big 12 season and some powerful opponents marked on the calendar.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Oklahoma introduces Cincinnati to Big 12 football in 20-6 win