Oklahoma's inside track on final playoff spot shows body of work trumps bad defense

Oklahoma has boxed out Ohio State for the fifth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, with both teams now lurking and waiting for the No. 4 ranking to potentially come open by Selection Sunday.

The Sooners are ahead of the Buckeyes in the penultimate rankings and have a higher quality opponent in their championship game Saturday — Oklahoma plays No. 14 Texas for the Big 12 title, while Ohio State takes on No. 21 Northwestern in the Big Ten. Thus it would seemingly take a major Buckeye blowout and a sketchy Sooner win for any chance to reverse those two teams.

“We spent a lot of time on [Oklahoma vs. Ohio State] for sure,” CFP selection committee chair Rob Mullens said on ESPN Tuesday night. “Oklahoma’s body of work is still impressive. The defensive deficiencies are there, but they also have a historic offense.”

[Rivals annual subscription deal: Sign up now and get $99 worth of free team gear]

Mullens described the championship games as “one more piece of information” within the teams’ total body of work. In other words, it could be unlikely that these matchups would make a disproportionate impact on the rankings. There had been a school of thought that a second straight Ohio State blowout of a ranked opponent might sway the committee into favoring a hot team at season’s end — and while that still might happen by Sunday morning, as was the case with Ohio State in 2014, that could be a lesser likelihood this time around.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Sooners face Texas in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. (AP)

Of course, both those teams likely need No. 4 Georgia to lose to No. 1 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game. If the Bulldogs pull the upset as a two-touchdown underdog in Atlanta, site of where the two teams played a classic CFP championship game in January, both SEC teams would appear likely to make the field.

Ohio State pushed itself back into the playoff picture with a surprising blowout of rival Michigan last Saturday. That elevated the Buckeyes four spots and dropped the Wolverines three — all but certainly eliminating Michigan from playoff contention.

Story Continues

Yet despite giving up 62 points — the most in school history in a 60-minute game — Michigan only fell to No. 7. That kept the Wolverines one spot ahead of aspiring Group of Five playoff crasher Central Florida, which rose only one spot week-over-week. The problem for UCF: The catastrophic knee injury to star quarterback McKenzie Milton. With his season over, that hurts the Knights’ candidacy to make the playoff even if multiple losses happen Saturday to the teams ranked ahead of them.

Oklahoma has allowed 40 or more points in its past four games yet won them all, thanks to its pyrotechnic offense and the similarly pliant Big 12 defenses it has feasted upon. The Sooners surrendered 700 yards and 56 points to West Virginia on Friday night in Morgantown. Their average yards allowed per game in November is 585, and yards allowed per play is 7.5.

For the season, Oklahoma ranks 111th nationally in total defense and is only slightly better at No. 101 in yards allowed per play. Ohio State’s defense is one of the worst in school history and ranks 67th nationally, and 78th in yards allowed per play.

Offensively, the Sooners are No. 1 in the nation. Beyond that, they still are the better playoff choice than the Buckeyes largely because the one blemish on the schedule is far less objectionable than Ohio State’s.

Playoff history is shallow at this point, just four years in, but no team has made the field with anything approximating a 29-point loss to a 6-6 team. Compare that to Oklahoma’s three-point loss on a neutral field to a Texas team currently ranked No. 10 in the AP poll, and it’s not much of a comparison at all.

In addition, the Buckeyes’ body of work features a one-point win over a 5-7 Maryland team and a five-point win over a 4-8 Nebraska team. Ohio State was great Saturday in demolishing Michigan, but the performance might have been too little and too late to gloss over the close calls that dot the Buckeyes’ résumé.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• LaVar Ball knows one school his son won’t be going to

• Browns star isn’t done criticizing his former coach

• Jon Jones admits he’s not sober heading into UFC 232

• NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks are soaring again

