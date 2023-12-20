Oklahoma inks its second QB commit of 2024 cycle in Brendan Zurbrugg

Oklahoma got caught unprepared in the 2022 season, as they had no competent backup scholarship quarterbacks when Dillon Gabriel went down in the loss to TCU. That unpreparedness saw them score zero points against the Texas Longhorns.

The Sooners took it personally and went out with a plan for the 2024 class. They have signed not one but two quarterbacks. Michael Hawkins was already in the boat, and the Sooners doubled up and landed Brendan Zurbrugg, a productive passer out of Ohio. Zurbrugg went from being a Syracuse commit to a Northwestern commit before he flipped to OU and has now officially signed with the Sooners.

Zurbrugg stands 6-foot-3 and will graduate from Alliance High School as the program’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, completion percentage, and passing touchdowns. As a senior in 2023, he was an all-state first-team member.

Barring something catastrophic, Jackson Arnold is the quarterback for the next few years, but Zurbrugg and Hawkins will compete hard for that QB2 spot.

More from the 2024 early signing period

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire