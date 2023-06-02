Oklahoma included in top 6 for 2024 5-star DL Dominick McKinley

The Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff continues to lay the groundwork for what they are hoping to be another top-five class in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

It’s been clear the Sooners hope to attack the defensive line. They appear to be trending toward five-star David Stone and five-star Williams Nwaneri. The Sooners are also heavily in the mix for 2024 four-star defensive line prospects Nigel Smith and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Now you can add another 5-star to that list in Dominick McKinley. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive lineman from Louisiana would be a huge steal right from under LSU’s nose.

On Wednesday night, McKinley released his top six with OU and LSU joined by the likes of Texas, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Georgia.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Dominick McKinley is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 270 DL from Lafayette, LA is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 DL) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/zSRy6CI8R4 pic.twitter.com/6FXn4x3Xwt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 1, 2023

On3 currently has LSU as the heavy favorite. However, he’s already taken one visit to Norman and is expected to be in town on arguably the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for the Sooners on June 16 for the ChampU BBQ.

Advertisement

McKinley is a top 10 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle and the No. 1 player in Louisiana, according to On3 and 247Sports.

Now Sooner fans have to sit back and hope Brent Venables and co. can pull off some “Sooner Magic” as they continue to build a strong relationship with the highly-touted lineman with hopes of putting together one of the best defensive line recruiting classes in the last decade.

More Recruiting!

Prospect Profile: 2024 five-star wide receiver Terry Bussey 2024 5-Star cornerback Kobe Black announces official visit to Oklahoma 4-star Tennessee cornerback commit Kaleb Beasley sets official visit with Oklahoma 4-star EDGE Zina Umeozulu includes Oklahoma Sooners in top 9 Five-Star DL target Williams Nwaneri begins his June official visit tour

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire