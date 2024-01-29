Oklahoma included in top 12 for 2025 5-star wide receiver

The Oklahoma Sooners have done a fantastic job on the recruiting trail since the arrival of Brent Venables. But their wide receiver recruiting took a big step once Emmett Jones joined the fold.

Oklahoma added four dynamic wide receivers in the 2024 cycle and the position had a breakout season in 2023, Jones first season coaching the position for the Sooners.

In the 2025 cycle, the Sooners have already added a trio of commitments at the position in Gracen Harris, Elijah Thomas, and Jaden Nickens. The Sooners are also in the mix for one of the top wide outs in the 2025 cycle, Caleb Cunningham.

On Monday, Cunningham included the Oklahoma Sooners in his top 12 after spending the weekend in Norman. The Ackerman, Miss. native included the Sooners alongside Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU Tigers, Auburn, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee.

Cunningham is a dynamic two-sport star, showing off incredible athleticism on both the gridiron and the hardwood. As a junior in 2023, he caught 48 passes for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has great size already and shows off the ability to break away from the defense after the catch. Cunningham’s a sure-handed receiver that catches the ball away from his body.

The Sooners will be in quite the recruiting battle for the No. 2 wide receiver in the country. But given Jones’ success on the recruiting trail and the success of the wide receiver position on the football field in 2023, Oklahoma is well-positioned to add one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire