Oklahoma included in tier 2 of ESPN’s 1-131 preseason rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners are just 11 days away from kicking off the 2022 college football season against the UTEP Miners.

It can’t get here fast enough.

Coming off of a disappointing finish to 2021 and the coaching and transfer portal turnover that occurred, everyone’s eager to wash the bad taste of 2021 out of their mouths. Nothing’s better for the football soul than a fresh start. And that’s what Brent Venables and his coaching staff offer the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022. A fresh start through a renewed energy and attitude within the program.

Brent Venables’ energy and enthusiasm have spilled over into the fan base. Sooner Nation will erupt when the Sooners take the field for the first time in 2022.

With just a few days until week zero kicks off, David Hale over at ESPN ranked each of the 131 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in to tiers and the Oklahoma Sooners landed in tier two. Joining them in the second tier were Clemson, Notre Dame, and Michigan. Here’s what they had to say about the two schools with new head coaches, Notre Dame and OU.

Meanwhile, the Irish and the Sooners both have energetic new coaches, but while both Marcus Freeman and Brent Venables have shown they can win a news conference, neither has won a college game as a head coach. – Hale, ESPN

Venables’ inexperience as a head coach is what most pundits continue to point to with questions surrounding the Oklahoma Sooners. While it’s certainly an easy knock against the Sooners, it won’t take long before Brent Venables changes the narrative on that concept.

Sure, he hasn't been a head coach, but his experience as a coordinator and assistant under several hall of fame coaches should help set up Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners off on the right foot.

